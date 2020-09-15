PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee will hold its second meeting at 5 p.m. today in the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater, located at 130 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh.
"The purpose of this meeting is for the committee and the public to hear a presentation by Sheriff David Favro on current operations and procedures of the Clinton County Sheriff's Department," according to a press release.
The meeting is open to the public, which will have the opportunity to offer testimony at future meetings.
The committee was convened in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order which requires all local governments with a police agency to perform a "comprehensive review" of those departments and develop a plan for improvement.
Such plans must be ratified no later than April 1, 2021, or the localities risk losing state aid.
Clinton County Area 8 Legislator and former County Court Judge Patrick McGill, who chairs the committee, has said the purpose of the sheriff's presentation is to answer questions people may have and demonstrate what policies are already in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.