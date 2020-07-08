PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles shifted gears Monday, opening its doors to non-appointment visitors for the first time since late March.
The Margaret Street office returned to its pre-pandemic hours to service county residents Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
By mid-morning on Monday, about 150-plus DMV-goers were waiting in a line that stretched out the Clinton County Government Center's front doors, onto its lawn and up the Margaret Street sidewalk, nearly reaching Court Street.
Travis Kelley, of the county's Buildings and Grounds Department, suspected a wait time of about two-and-a-half to three hours, saying one gentleman showed up at 5 a.m. with a lawn chair, ready for the long line.
"It's like Black Friday," Kelley said, "but with no TVs."
Later in the afternoon, the line had shortened to about 40 or so people.
GETTING THE GREEN LIGHT
In-person operations were suspended at DMVs statewide under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's late-March executive order.
Online services had continued, allowing for some virtual transactions.
In late June, per Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan New York Forward, the Clinton County DMV opened for customers by appointment only. Passenger and motorcycle road tests could also restart under this phase.
Those taking advantage were asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. County officials had said plexi-glass and floor markings had been installed on-site as safety precautions.
It was Monday, July 6, that the local DMV returned to its normal hours, allowed for walk-in visitors and became fully operational again, though the services were only available to county residents.
"If you live in another county, you will need to go to the DMV in your own county," the DMV website says.
OVERWHELMED
While the appointment-only process was well-intentioned, it had led to frustrations from those unable to schedule a visit, necessitating opening up the office, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
He added that the county respected the public's desire to comply with regulations, but that the DMV was simply overwhelmed by the number of people seeking to use its services Monday.
“I’ve never seen lines like this in my 19-year career here in the county.”
Once inside the Clinton County Government Center, people saw queued lines and hand sanitizer was available.
Zurlo said all DMV clerks were back on staff.
“There’s proper ingress and egress to prevent people from being next to each other,” he added.
Zurlo said people did appear to be abiding by safety precautions for the most part, and noted that visitors to the DMV were calm.
PLEASE BE PATIENT
DMV customers were asked to have all necessary paperwork completed before entering the building.
Christian Diaz, who was looking to register his vehicle, had arrived at 7 a.m., waiting for the DMV to open an hour later. It wasn't until he was at the clerk's desk that he realized he hadn't filled out the needed forms.
"I had to come back after I did all of the paperwork," he said.
More than an hour into his second wait of the day, Diaz was in line behind about 100 other people.
"You can find the forms online by visiting http://DMV.NY.GOV or forms are available outside of the office in the main lobby of the Government Center," a post on the DMV website says.
"We continue to ask for your patience as many residents will be utilizing the services. Customers should expect extended wait times."
WEAR A MASK, MAINTAIN DISTANCE
Sydney Hunter, 18, had been waiting in line for about an hour to register her 2012 Ford Fiesta, but said the wait was expected.
"It's obviously frustrating to wait in line, but it's not bad," she told The Press-Republican. "Most people have been wearing masks, but social distancing not as much.
"It's hard. We would be wrapped around the Court House if we were social distancing."
Kelley, who had noticed some confusion from those waiting, took it upon himself to direct the traffic a little, reminding guests to wear masks, keep their distance, have paperwork ready and follow signage.
"Everybody is being really good," he told The Press-Republican. "I've had a few people get mad, because they get to the window and don't have anything, but that's going to happen on a normal day at the DMV."
FEAR-DRIVEN
Monday's weather forecast showed a sunny day with minimal cloud coverage and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. While it was a hot one, Kelley noted even higher temps expected later in the week.
"I'm hoping this calms down," he said of the line, adding that he wasn't sure it would.
Kelley suspected fear drove many to wait hours in the long line.
"There are so many people that are afraid," he said. "My wife, her birthday is April 16th, she hasn't had a license since then. She's been driving around thinking, 'I'm going to get a ticket.'
"I think a lot of people are afraid of that."
Tionna Barber, who was waiting to re-register her vehicle, said she had temporary plates on her car since the end of March and often worried about being ticketed, as well.
"I've had State Police driving right behind me," Barber said. "I thought I would get pulled over, but I didn't."
STATEWIDE EXTENSIONS
Kelley tried to remind people of the state's leniency over such expirations.
Per the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles' website, under Cuomo's executive order, all driver licenses, non-driver identification cards and vehicle registrations that expired March 1 of this year or later, as well as vehicle inspections that expired March 31st or later, were extended.
The federal REAL ID enforcement deadline has been extended until October 1 of next year, the site adds.
"They can't ticket people for something that they're not allowed to go do," Kelley said.
'IF YOU CAN WAIT, WAIT'
The county is asking the public for two things.
“If you can wait, wait, do it over time," Zurlo said, stressing that as the preferred option.
"And secondly, if you have to come, we’re certainly asking for your patience because it is going to be a long experience.
“We’re doing our best, it’s just going to be a very upsetting process to those folks who are not accustomed to waiting this long for a motor vehicle transaction.”
