PLATTSBURGH — Members of the public can give testimony at the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee upcoming meeting.
The committee was formed in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June that requires all municipalities with a police agency to conduct "comprehensive reviews" of their departments and develop plans for improvement, which must be ratified no later than April 1, 2021.
At the group's second meeting, held Sept. 15, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro and Maj. Nicholas Leon gave a presentation on the agency's community involvement and use of force policies.
Area 8 Legislator Patrick McGill, who chairs the committee, has said the purpose of follow-up meetings is to allow members of the committee and the public to provide feedback and ask questions.
The public meeting will take place in the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater, located at 130 Arizona Avenue, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Written submissions can be addressed to the committee at the Clinton County Legislature's Office, 137 Margaret St., Suite 208 in Plattsburgh.
To view Home Town Cable Network's recording of the Sheriff's Office's presentation, go to youtube.com/watch?v=TJgV2cvILaw.
