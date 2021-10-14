PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has many ideas for how to spend the funding it is set to receive from the state's settlements with opioid manufacturers.
State Attorney General Letitia James visited Plattsburgh last week to announce the county could get up to $1.2 million, to be used for addiction treatment, recovery and prevention efforts.
Essex County could see up to $548,000, and Franklin County about $672,000. Each of the municipalities' shares could grow once James' lawsuits against other drugmakers play out.
"This (addiction) affected families across our entire region and I’m particularly glad that everyone in our region can benefit," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Beekmantown, Chazy) said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT REFERRALS
Henry said ongoing conversations with Clinton County Sheriff David Favro's Office, County Director of Community Services Richelle Gregory and the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services department, and the Clinton County Health Department have helped to identify the key areas the county wants to spend its settlement funds on.
He first pointed to law enforcement diversion, specifically the implementation of the Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System through which officers who encounter individuals struggling with behavioral health issues can easily refer them to services through an app.
Gregory has previously proposed creating a community services coordinator position for the purpose of receiving such referrals, identifying whether the individual is already getting services and, if not, work with community organizations to engage them in the services they need.
"We don’t want folks falling through the cracks," Henry said. "We want to get you the help that you need right away, and ... we believe (the referral system) would help to do that."
NARCAN, NEUTRALIZATION POUCHES
Henry said the funds could be used to increase training on and distribution of Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug.
He additionally noted as a possibility the purchase of neutralization pouches that enable the safe disposal of prescription drugs, particularly opiates.
For example, the Deterra drug deactivation system involves placing the medication in a pouch containing activated carbon, filling the pouch halfway with water, waiting 30 seconds, then sealing, gently shaking and throwing away the pouch in the trash, according to the Deterra System website.
Henry said that will help prevent the drugs from ending up in waterways.
"This is a much better way to do it."
REDUCE RECIDIVISM, STIGMA
The county also hopes to target the funding toward increasing support services for incarcerated individuals and their families, Henry said.
That would involve providing case management to assist these individuals as they transition back into the community with the goal of reducing their recidivism in the criminal justice system by linking them with services, treatment and support upon their release and continuing to engage them afterward.
Of equal importance to the other focus areas is addressing the stigma associated with substance use disorder, Henry said.
"We want to strengthen community education and awareness," he continued. "Stigma is probably the number one barrier to individuals seeking treatment and we’re hopeful that, with continual education and awareness, that will decrease those feelings of shame and embarrassment, not just with substance abuse either, but with mental health issues.
"Hopefully that would encourage those that are struggling to seek the assistance they need sooner and hopefully that would produce better outcomes for these individuals."
OFFICER SUPPORTS
Lastly, the county wants to improve law enforcement officers' engagement in behavioral health services and supports.
"Officers sometimes struggle with these issues as well and they tend to be very reluctant to seek treatment," Henry said.
The chair, himself a retired U.S. Border Patrol deputy chief, pointed to the trauma officers are exposed to throughout their careers.
He said, hopefully, increasing and providing services like peer supports through which officers can share their experiences can "increase and improve the overall wellness of our law enforcement community as well."
18 YEARS
Henry said the funding is set to come down over 18 years, which he sees as a positive.
"That’ll be good to use that money for funding these things over a long period of time as opposed to a one-shot deal."
How the funds will be distributed has not been fleshed out yet, Henry said, floating as possibilities contracting with other organizations, making the funding a line item in the mental health and addiction services budget, or a combination of the two.
