PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh’s search for a new police chief has broadened after Mayor Chris Rosenquest said current officers within the city’s department weren’t promotable.
The city is seeking candidates with a minimum of two years’ experience as a police lieutenant or captain. The city’s department currently has two lieutenants — Darin Perrotte and Jarrod Trombley — who were both recently promoted to their current positions, leaving them with not enough experience to fill the vacancy.
“There really is, at this point, nobody that is promotable based on the promotional qualifications, and there is nobody that is even qualified to take the position,” Rosenquest said.
‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’
Capt. Brad Kiroy, who has 20 years of experience within the department, was previously considered for the role, but Rosenquest said he is exploring other career options.
“I can say that Captain (Kiroy) has gone above and beyond for the City of Plattsburgh, and he’s been integral to the integrity of this transition,” Rosenquest said.
The new chief will have a salary ranging between $111,000 to $124,000 and will require a county residence within 30 days of being hired, a news release by the city said.
The city is asking candidates to submit cover letters and resumes by Aug. 27. Rosenquest said the city expects to conduct interviews with candidates in the following weeks after that deadline, with a hire in mid-October.
REPLACING RITTER
The new chief will be replacing Levi Ritter, who resigned April 26 after being placed on administrative leave by former Mayor Colin Read last year.
Ritter, along with five other officers and the City of Plattsburgh, were named as defendants in a lawsuit alleging city PD officers used excessive force while former Plattsburgh resident Zachary Butchino was having a mental health crisis while being held in a Plattsburgh Police station cell during the early hours of Aug. 19, 2017.
Butchino was arrested for an alleged assault that took place outside a downtown bar earlier that day.
In addition to their normal duties, the police chief replacing Ritter will also have to take on new initiatives outlined in police reform policies by New York State. Some of those initiatives include body-worn cameras, police training and transparency, community-officer engagement and crisis intervention.
“Hopefully, our community and the position is attractive enough to bring people to the table to apply for the position,” Rosenquest said, “but we’ll see. That’s the hope.”
Staff writer McKenzie Delisle contributed to this report
Email Fernando Alba:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.