PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel will host three focus group discussions this Monday to collect feedback on the Lake City's police force.
"As we work towards making recommendations as required by the governor's order," member Amanda Bulris-Allen said, "we want to ensure that we accurately represent our community members and their experiences."
REVIEW PANEL
The panel formed under direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and meant to examine existing public safety efforts and policies of the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
Members were expected to make recommendations to be examined for adoption by the City Common Council before Dec. 31st.
In addition to Bulris-Allen, panel membership included:
• Bonnie Black
• Will Brewer
• Herb Carpenter
• Michelle Cromwell
• Jaime Douthat
• Elizabeth Gibbs
• Caprice Johnson
• Maxine Perry
• Hilary Rogers
Former chair Emily Stacey recently resigned.
COLLECTING DATA
The Review Panel wrapped up a community survey last month, where it polled community members on different aspects of city policing.
The upcoming focus groups meant to be an in-person way of doing the same.
"The panel decided to do focus groups because we wanted to provide the community an opportunity to provide thoughts, feelings, experiences around public safety and the police department," Bulris-Allen said.
"We also wanted the community to provide input on strengths and weaknesses and possible solutions."
THREE SESSIONS
The three, 30-minute focus groups will be held Monday, Oct. 19 in the Council Chambers of City Hall and registration is required.
Time slots include:
• 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
A panel subgroup will be present, including Bulris-Allen, Brewer, Cromwell and Perry.
TO SIGN UP
Per social distancing guidelines, each session could accommodate no more than 13 community members.
As of Thursday, one-third of the spaces had been filled and there were openings in all three sessions.
Community members could call the Mayor's Office at 518-563-7701 or register online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJnY6kIahQvGs7JeZCb6RMbMgomcCHrHaUYBNMi8bvmeGwlA/viewform.
Waitlisted individuals may attend in the atrium and will be called in when/if time permits, the flyer says.
