PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel looks to have its two vacant positions filled this week and a survey soon available to the public.
THE PANEL
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read appointed the 12-member panel, which later received City Common Council approval, earlier this year under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's direction to all municipalities with their own police departments.
The Public Safety Citizens Review Panel, which was to sift through the city's existing public safety efforts and policies and make recommended changes to be examined by city councilors, was comprised of local stakeholders from various fields of work and with differing experience levels.
While not on the panel, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Read served as ex-officio members.
TWO VACANCIES
Early into the process, Black Lives Matter activist Ruby Roach resigned and recently Bob Smith, a local businessman, had stepped down, as well.
Though the panel wrestled with the idea of filling empty positions themselves via an election committee, members ultimately decided against this, instead asking city officials to carryout the process.
The city then sought applications, which were due by Friday, Aug. 14.
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said five had been submitted to the city's Governance, Strategy and City Operations Committee, chaired by City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) and co-chaired by City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6).
"They're going to pick two people and those two people will be brought forward by resolution to be approved by the Common Council and I'm hoping that will be done this week," Gibbs told panel members Monday.
"So hopefully by our next meeting we will have two people."
Resolutions, to be voted on at the Thursday Aug. 20 meeting of the Common Council, announced the selection of Bonnie Black and Herb Carpenter.
SURVEYING THE PUBLIC
The panel has decided to poll the City of Plattsburgh community via a virtual survey, to consist of about 10 questions and be active for four weeks.
Members OK'd the survey's questions at its most recent meeting, but it hadn't gone live.
Councilor Gibbs, who acts as the panel's secretary, said it hoped to gauge the community's relationships and experiences with local law enforcement.
Though anonymous, community members would be asked to log their demographics, as well, in order to find any correlation between those and an individual's law enforcement experiences, Gibbs said.
Panel members have brainstormed ways to get the survey into the hands of all city residents and were expected to devise a "distribution plan" by its next meeting.
"Part of this was looking at making sure that we didn't just capture people with access to technology, or that we didn't just capture people of a certain socioeconomic background," member Amanda Bulris-Allen, of the National Alliance on Mental Health said, "but that we were able to capture a good outlook of what the City of Plattsburgh looks like."
NO VOLUNTEERS
Councilor Gibbs said some community members had asked to act as panel volunteers for the purpose of going "door to door" to disseminate paper copies of the survey.
While the panel said it had appreciated the offer and had considered it, members decided to steer clear of that option per the advice of legal counsel.
In a statement, read aloud at the meeting by Councilor Gibbs, City Legal Counsel Dean Schneller had said: "To limit the city's liability, primarily due to (COVID-19), but also due to the unknown interactions, which can occur with a door to door knocking campaign, I suggest the committee focus on virtual, remote survey options. In addition, they could explore phone options. . . placarding in public places or mail options."
PUBLIC COMMENTS
At its recent session, and with feedback from Chief Ritter, panel members discussed the city's new use-of-force policy, which was updated in June in response to national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality, as well as the various protests that had followed.
Topics of conversation included scenarios, or offenses, where "deadly force" would be permitted, when de-escalation would and should be used, as well as trauma support for police officers.
Panel members also gave an update on how public comment would be accepted from that point forward, saying, unless announced as a public hearing one week in advance, comments would be accepted solely via email.
"Then what will happen is we can read those comments out during our meeting so that the public's comments can be heard," Gibbs said. "I know that it's probably very disappointing, that the public wants to be able to speak every single time, but we are behind.
"We're not eliminating it, I want to make that clear," she continued. "We're just going to change when we do it and how, so that we can maximize our work time."
Comments can be emailed to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com.
MEETING DETAILS
The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel has scheduled another meeting for Monday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The panel plans to meet every other Monday in the same manner. The sessions are open to the public.
Though live streamed to the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel, members have noted complications with the city's technology, making meetings difficult, and sometimes impossible to tune into virtually.
It was announced Monday that those issues were believed to have been resolved.
