PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel will gather for its second meeting today.
The 12-member committee held its inaugural session early last week, making organizational decisions and carving out its focus.
The group agreed to host weekly meetings on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The meetings will be open to the public and available for virtual viewing via the city's YouTube channel.
FORMING A PANEL
Prompted by national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gathered last month for rallies and protests worldwide.
The City of Plattsburgh and other North Country communities followed suit, with hundreds on hundreds of locals walking local streets in support of the movement and calling for change.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responded to the showings by directing local governments statewide to make policing changes by mid-2021.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read and Police Chief Levi Ritter answered quickly, updating the Lake City's policing policies last month and forming the Public Safety Citizens Review Panel soon after.
SIX-MONTH TURNAROUND
The group of community members were hoped to meet over the next three months to closely examine any of the city's past policing incidents and comb through its public safety efforts and policies.
The panel was expected to make recommendations to the Common Council.
"In the remaining three months of the year, we'll take a look at those recommendations and change code and laws and priorities and budgets and policies as necessary to put them into place," Mayor Read had said.
"I would like to have this all completed by the end of the year."
ON THE TASK
Panel membership has altered slightly since the body was first announced last month. Community members on the force include:
• Bob Smith, retired businessman.
• Emily Stacey, criminal justice student and community advocate.
• Amanda Bulriss-Allen, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Champlain Valley executive director.
• Tenzin Dorjee, downtown businessman.
• Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
• Ruby Roach, Black Lives Matter advocate.
• Maxine Perry of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority and former STOP Domestic Violence advocate.
• Will Brewer, engineer.
• Caprice Johnson, student and Behavioral Health Services North employee.
• Hilary Rogers, Clinton County chief assistant public defender.
• Jaime Douthat, Clinton County chief assistant district attorney.
• Elizabeth Gibbs of the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
Stacey was selected as the committee's chair and Johnson as vice chair. Mayor Read and Chief Ritter will both serve in an ex-officio capacity.
'LOTS OF QUESTIONS'
In that role, the mayor and police chief said they'd be a resource for committee members, answering any questions.
Ritter was asked a few questions at the first meeting, one of which asking how his officers first responded to the formation of the Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
"They had lots of questions," he said. "I think that's because nothing like this has ever happened in the state, let alone the City of Plattsburgh.
"So they had a lot of questions about, 'What is this going to do? How long is it going to be? Who's going to be on it?'"
Some asked if a police officer would be open to attending a meeting of the panel, to talk with them.
"I'll see what they think about it," Ritter said. "I do think that they, in some regards, would like to have some of their voices heard.
"But I do think there are some feelings that they would not want to be involved. I think that you would get a variety of feelings."
A FACT-FINDING
Also at the panel's first meeting, members expressed interest in communicating with the public in order to understand the wants and the needs of the local community, as well.
Bulris-Allen brought up the idea of a survey and fellow panel members agreed.
"So this is sort of like a fact-finding, before we get in what we get into the depths of what we need to do," Perry said. "How do you otherwise start the process?
"Fact-finding is what you need, I think, to sort of get a feel for what the community wants."
Members planned to devise possible questions to be featured on the survey, to at some point be made available to residents either virtually or in hard copy form.
'SO THIS NEVER HAPPENS'
Mayor Read said the committee was probably the "most monumentous" to form in the City of Plattsburgh for generations.
"It's too bad that we've had to assemble," he said. "We're all shocked at the tragedies we're seeing elsewhere across the country.
"I think our job is to make sure that this kind of thing never happens in our community by putting in place the reforms that we feel are necessary."
