PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Planning Board approved its Durkee Street redevelopment project applications Tuesday, clearing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project for its next phase.
"I think a lot of the things were set in place," Acting Chair and Member Derek Rosenbaum said at the board's special meeting that afternoon. "We just happen to be the last vote in all of this.
"We were tasked with a specific duty and that's all that we could look at."
ZBA CONDITIONS
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, members of the city's Planning Board had indicated a readiness to act on the redevelopment project for months, but were stalled, awaiting the determination of the Plattsburgh City Zoning Board of Appeals.
The ZBA granted a conditional approval at the end of 2020, requiring developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC open its future 92-space lot up for public use.
Prime had reserved 16 parking spots for users of its adjacent, five-story development, but had since made site plan changes to appease the ZBA.
SIXTEEN SPACES ADDED
Applications before the Planning Board Tuesday made that lot publicly available and added 16 new parking spaces to the opposite side of the site, fitting seven in the development's amenity area and 9 more in its underground parking lot.
Changes raised the site's total parking count to 309. Prime believed its development would need 217 spaces.
"Our design team was able to maintain the alternate parking calculation. . . and added 16 off-street parking spaces within Prime's building," Prime Attorney Charles Gottlieb said at Tuesday's meeting.
"So, (for) all of Prime's uses, residential and commercial tenants, the required parking for the (planning unit development) requirement will be inside and within the building."
Via what the ZBA called a "determination of consistency," Prime was to return to that board once again to follow-up on its changes.
'SEEMS IN LINE'
Rosenbaum said he received communication from ZBA Board Chair Ron Nolland regarding that board's conditions and Prime's site adjustments.
"I read the email, I reviewed the conditions that the ZBA put on their approval and, after looking at everything that we have in front of us for the new 16 spaces that were added, it all seems to be in line with what that condition of approval was," Rosenbaum said.
"It looks to be adequate."
SUPERMAJORITY NEEDED
An action of the Clinton County Planning Board had forced the city board gain supermajority approval to pass the project's applications, requiring at least four out of five voting members vote in the affirmative for such an approval motion to carry.
Those votes came from Rosenbaum, Reg Carter, Loretta Rietsema and Richard Perry. Maurica Gilbert voted against the project's proposals.
MEMBER CONVINCED
Perry said he'd had a change of heart at Tuesday's meeting, admitting that he, "did not intend on supporting the project today."
The board member said the meeting's discourse, which included talk of future plans for adjacent Durkee Street, the opinions of city staff and downtown parking plans, had "deserved (his) support."
"As everybody knows, I've asked a lot of questions and sought to have a very transparent resolution," Perry said. "I did not want any detail to not be discussed or moved forward; I wanted to look for max protection for neighboring properties and property owners in the process.
"I think the deviations that we were requested to decide on — we vetted them very thoroughly, very extensively," he continued. "I do not believe this project is going to be injurious to the district or the neighborhood."
He further clarified that the Planning Board was not tasked with casting judgement on the site's land transfer, the city's request for proposals, or the pending Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement. He said those would "be taken up by other agencies."
'THANK YOU'
In addition to its reappearance at the ZBA level and some expected final actions by the Plattsburgh City Common Council, the project also awaits determination on that PILOT agreement by the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (IDA), without which, project officials have said, the development would not be possible.
"I just want to thank everyone," Gottlieb said at the meeting's end. "It's been a fun year-and-a-half. I hope you don't miss my face."
"Yes. Thank you," Prime Principal Dean Devito followed. "I know you guys volunteer and we do appreciate your thorough efforts."
