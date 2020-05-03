PLATTSBURGH — A Monday night special meeting of the city's Zoning Board of Appeals will focus solely on a Durkee lot application.
After the board's five-plus hour long meeting late last month, members determined, due to the application's lengthiness and the public's interest, that it'd do well to host a session dedicated to the special-use permit requested for the lot.
The virtual meeting, to be held via Zoom and livestreamed on the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel, will start at 6:30 p.m. with no pre-meeting.
PUBLIC HEARING CLOSED
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, both the city's Zoning and Planning boards recently closed public hearings related to applications for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, but left the record open for an extra week, allowing for written comments to be submitted via email.
The Zoning Board's extended period ended Tuesday, April 28.
"Those (comments) will then get distributed to all of the board members and the applicant," Board Chair Ron Nolland had said, adding that they would also be posted online.
"So that the public has time to look at those and understand what was said."
Though the record had been closed, Nolland said, pending new information from the applicant and the board's discretion, a new comment period could be opened.
PUSHBACK
Redevelopment of the downtown parking area, which now houses some 289 public parking spaces, has been controversial for some time.
The project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC plans to construct an apartment complex with 115 market-rate units, 10,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway to connect two other DRI-related projects.
City officials have said the project would spur economic growth downtown, while some community members, including those of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, have long disapproved of project plans.
In an April 18 letter submitted to Zoning Board members by Coalition Vice President Kevin Farrington, it's said that the project "does not meet the criteria for approval."
"As you know, in order to be approved the application must clearly demonstrate that the proposed project will safeguard the public health, convenience and preserve the general character of the neighborhood using five standards the first of which is general character, height and massing of the structure," he writes.
The letter goes on to say that the structure, five stories in total, was "massive in size and height in relation to the the surrounding buildings."
Farrington also claims the application as incomplete and calls the applicant's drawings "deceptive."
The developer's attorney Charles Gottlieb refutes many of the claims at the Zoning Board's April 20 meeting, which can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
'EXTEND COMMENT PERIOD'
The coalition also requested the viewing of some other related documents, like the State Environmental Quality Review Act findings statement.
"It was stated that draft resolutions were prepared, but not yet made available to the public," the coalition says in a Friday, May 1 email to the board chair. "As of the date of this email, we still do not see those documents provided on the city website.
We are awaiting the posting of these documents before we submit additional comments. We would also respectfully request that the public hearing and comment period be extended accordingly."
STANDARD PRACTICE
In his response, Nolland says those draft resolutions were just that, drafts.
"We have not completed that review, and can assume that the final version of any resolutions we may propose will be different," he says.
"We do not, as standard practice, provide our motions for review and/or comment by the public. We will not be making draft resolutions available for public comment and review."
The chair added that the coalition, though past deadline, could submit any planned comments "and we will try to make part of the official record."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.