PLATTSBURGH — The city's Zoning Board of Appeals held its special meeting to talk Durkee Street this week, but has yet to vote on that application.
The meeting, which was held via Zoom Monday night, meant to solely discuss the application for a special-use permit that the lot's hoped developer, Prime Plattsburgh LLC., has requested.
"Tonight is a question and answer period," Board Chair Ron Nolland said, referring to the various project representatives who were on the call.
"I think we're going to have to take this information and these answers tonight. . . and use that to form whatever resolutions we would want to eventually vote on."
THE PROJECT
Redevelopment of the 3.4-acre downtown parking area, a portion of the City of Plattsburgh's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative, has been a hot-button issue for residents and stakeholders alike.
Under the developer's current plans, the city-owned lot, now home to some 289 public spaces, would instead hold a 115-unit apartment complex, with more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space, 286 public/private parking spaces and a pedestrian walkway.
While some believed site plans would spark future development in the city's downtown core, others saw the plan as detrimental to the Lake City's current residents and its business community.
PUBLIC HEARING CLOSED
In late April, the city's Zoning Board of Appeals closed the application's public hearing, after receiving a range of public comments.
Though the record had been closed, pending new information from the applicant and the board's discretion, it has been said that a new comment period could be opened.
Written comments could be found online at: tinyurl.com/ycpr5djr..
BEFORE AND AFTER
Charles Gottlieb, attorney for Prime, and project engineer Turner Bradford discussed how the project had changed, due to public comment, since it had first been introduced in November 2018.
Bradford said the original plan had consisted of two L-shaped buildings that took up much of the frontage along both Durkee and Bridge streets, had included more than 13,000 square feet of commercial space, 127 apartment units, 238 parking spaces and a tenant amenity space.
At that stage, Bradford said, public comments had asked for more riverfront access and parking, and less of the tenant amenities. With that in mind, the engineer said, "we went back to the drawing board."
It was May 2019 that a second site plan, with less commercial space, less amenity space and 50 added parking spaces, was introduced to the public.
"The biggest public comment at this portion became a parking discussion and what could be done to create more parking," the engineer said.
It was those comments, Bradford said, that led the developer to its current site plan, with one U-shaped building and 286 parking spaces.
FIRST-FLOOR APARTMENTS
If approved, Prime's requested special-use permit would OK residential units on the first-floor of the Durkee lot development, something that was not permitted in the city's downtown commercial district.
Gottlieb spoke of this at the board's Monday night special meeting and said, while apartments would be located on the first level, "because it is a sloping property, it's not going to have the true effect of having your window right directly on a sidewalk."
Gottlieb showed an image which, using a six-foot-tall person on the pedestrian walkway side of the complex, demonstrated the height of the building and how, due to the slope towards the riverfront, first-floor residential properties would still sit above the person's head.
"There's no security concerns, no doors will open from a unit onto a street," he said, adding that the same was true on Bridge Street.
"The typical concerns that the board might have with this special use permit really are not applicable here, thankfully to the topography of the property."
Nolland expressed concern, however, with first-floor balconies and said they did not "lend themselves to a feeling of only being commercial."
ACCEPTING COMMENTS
The board discussed other related issues, such as green space and city walkability, and asked for added renderings and documentation, which they expected to receive by Monday, May 11.
At that point, the added information would be placed on the city's website and the public could submit comments to the board by Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m.
The full meeting can be found online on the city's YouTube channel.
Information on submitting public comments could be found online at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/275/Zoning-Board-of-Appeals.
