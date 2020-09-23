PLATTSBURGH — The city's ZBA voted Monday to postpone its dealings with Prime Plattsburgh LLC’s Durkee lot development plans until further notice.
"The applicant is the City of Plattsburgh," Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Ron Nolland said at the board's September meeting, held virtually via Zoom. "That applicant is causing their own woes by not following their rules and regulations, and not helping us secure and pay our counsel as promised.
"We want to keep moving, (but) we can't under these circumstances."
CITY INVESTIGATION
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the city's ZBA secured Buffalo-based attorney Corey Auerbach to provide legal assistance in regards to developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's Durkee Street development, a controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project that looked to redevelop the city-owned Durkee Street parking area into a mixed-used development.
Though, per city code, City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller traditionally offered the board legal advice, ZBA members determined outside legal counsel was necessary in this scenario, as the City of Plattsburgh, who Schneller also advises, was the project's applicant.
Fees owed to Auerbach since his April acquisition had totaled nearly $18,500 as of early this month, but those payments were denied by the City Common Council.
Councilors then voted to launch an investigation into the lawyer's hiring and secured their own attorney to do so.
'COMPLETELY AWARE'
Nolland recently sent a letter to city staff and officials expressing his dismay with the city's decision to investigate the independent board.
The chair pointed to a section of city code where it was stated City of Plattsburgh boards, including its ZBA, could refer applications for professional review. Fees were to be covered by the municipality, in line with its procurement policy, and later collected from the applicant, the code says.
With the city as the Durkee project applicant, it was Nolland's position that the municipality was ultimately responsible for the fees.
He had also asserted "everyone in this process" had been aware of Auerbach's hiring, thinking it unlikely that any council member or the mayor had been left uninformed.
On Monday, board member Kathleen Insley backed up the chair's claims, saying she had alerted Schneller, as well as the city's Building Inspector's Office, of the board's attorney search and, later, the retainer agreement with Auerbach.
"They were completely aware as of that date, April 24, 2020, that we were looking to hire a specific person at a specific rate with all the terms available with no retainer amount," she said. "I never received any response from anyone on any aspect of that agreement."
NEGOTIATION IN WORKS
At Monday's meeting, Auerbach announced he was in communication with the city's legal counsel to discuss a possible adjustment to his earnings.
"The city is interested in negotiating my fee, which I advised him that I was amenable to a discussion regarding that," Auerbach said.
"It's possible that if we are able to make some headway on that, some sort of proposal will be forthcoming that could be presented to the Common Council as early as Thursday.
"I have no idea what that's going to look like at this point, whether it will happen or not, or whether my firm eventually decides to agree to that."
When asked if there were any new developments in regards to the pending negotiations, Auerbach said, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were none.
The city's legal counsel did not provide comment.
'HIGHLY INNAPPROPRIATE'
Nolland expressed interest in postponing the board's work on the project until such time the issue was resolved to the ZBA's satisfaction, and fellow member Kellie Porter said she agreed with the board chair.
"I personally think this is highly inappropriate that (the city) waited this long to make this decision — or make a comment, let alone a decision," Porter said. "I have zero interest in listening to anything Prime related until we know that (Auerbach) is with us and that he's being paid.
"I have no interest in wasting his time or my own to support a city decision when the city isn't supporting us."
The board later moved to postpone its review of the project's applications, which was approved 5 to 0.
PRIME RESPONDS
Prime Plattsburgh attorney Charles Gottlieb said his applicant hoped the ZBA and City of Plattsburgh could come to a resolution soon.
"We do not want to see this withheld for any unreasonable amount of time," he said. "We are out of this fight; this appears to be between the city and the ZBA.
"We hope it does not unreasonably delay the processing of the application."
COUNTY REAPPEARANCE
The ZBA also voted to refer the special use permit and planned unit development applications to the Clinton County Planning Board once again. Applications were before that body in March, where they were deemed local issues and therefore not subject to a supermajority vote by the city's ZBA.
The project's site plan had also been before that board in March, but was considered a countywide issue, requiring a supermajority vote of the city's Planning Board.
The city board recently re-referred the site plan to the county board after the developer had made hefty changes that, Gottlieb thought, alleviated some of the board's initial concerns. The board again voted the site to be a countywide issue.
Though the applicant did not believe the project's other applications needed to go before the County Planning Board again, as its changes did not impact those applications, the board voted to do so anyhow.
Nolland thought that to be the safer option, given the project's level of controversy.
"There's no harm, no foul."
The deadline for the county's October meeting was soon and Prime Principal Dean Devito expected changes would be made to the project's application before being submitted to that body.
