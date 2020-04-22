PLATTSBURGH — The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a special meeting early next month dedicated to the Durkee Street parking area application.
The application, for a special use permit necessary for Prime Plattsburgh LLC to redevelop the downtown lot, has appeared before the City of Plattsburgh board for several months.
On Monday, board members closed its public comment period, but chose to leave "the record open" for one week.
TIME TO COMMENT
Board Chair Ron Nolland said doing so allowed written comments to be submitted during those seven days.
"Those will then get distributed to all of the board members and the applicant," he said, adding that they would also be posted online.
"So that the public has time to look at those and understand what was said."
Comments would be accepted until Tuesday, April 28 and could be emailed to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.org with a detailed subject line.
ABUNDANCE OF COMMENTS
Monday's meeting, held via Zoom, went past 12 a.m. Tuesday and had the board voting on a series of applications, including the requested expansion of the Vilas Home on Beekman Street, which was approved.
The City of Plattsburgh's special use permit application sparked much discussion and reopened a commenting period that was adjourned in February.
"We have an abundance, an abundance of information and an abundance of comments — old and new," Nolland said.
Many comments said the ZBA meeting should not be held due to the pandemic, to which Nolland responded, "I do truly believe that what we're doing is legal and meets the (state's) criteria."
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
The meeting was guided by temporary procedures, which were adopted in light of COVID-19 concerns and allowed public participation through live web commenting, written comment, pre-recorded voice comments and live telephonic commenting.
Though written comments were to be read aloud for up to three minutes, due to the late hour and the number of received comments, the board decided otherwise.
Instead, the body asked that they be posted on the city's website and said the public would have the extended seven days to comment.
As of Tuesday, city staff had uploaded written comments to the ZBA's April 6th and April 20th agendas at http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/AgendaCenter.
SOME OPPOSITION
Scott Allen of AES Northeast and president of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, a group of constituents opposed to Durkee site plans, was one of a handful of speakers Monday night.
Allen said he disagreed with the board's handling of comments and the public hearing's closure, adding that it was his hope to speak before the board at the special meeting in May.
"I personally don't believe it's fair," he said via video.
"I'd prefer to make my comments right before you, before you vote. That's how these public hearings are traditionally carried out. . . you don't post them on a website and then forget about them."
'IT'S TIME'
It was the city, as the applicant, and Prime's attorney Charles Gottlieb who hoped the hearing would be closed, rather than adjourned.
Gottlieb said the application had no new information to put forth and, therefore, no need for further comments.
"We've had seven public comment periods, six of those were hearings at the county level, at the Planning Board level, at the Zoning Board level and before the City Common Council during the SEQR process," the attorney said.
Gottlieb went on to say that his office, the applicant and the engineer had all "painstakingly" responded to each submitted comment.
"After the significant public hearing we've had thus far, and the repetitiveness that we're seeing of these comments, we respectfully submit that it's time to close the hearing."
SPECIAL MEETING
Though Nolland did close the hearing Monday, he said he could open a new one when necessary.
The special meeting of the ZBA was set for Monday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
