PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh and The Z Group Real Estate Group are partnering to host a Downtown Easter Celebration Saturday, April 16.
"The goal of this event is to bring our community to downtown Plattsburgh so they can discover our parks — like the Betty Little Arts Park that just opened this past fall —, check out our local businesses and get to know our community organizations," City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer told the Press-Republican.
"This event is free, family-friendly and a fun way to kick off the start of spring."
EASTER BUNNY, DONKEYS
The Downtown Easter Celebration will take place from noon to 2 p.m.
In the Betty Little Arts Park, accessible via Margaret and Durkee streets, The Link Arts Center and Adirondack Art House will host Easter arts and crafts, and there will be treats and giveaways from the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc. (JCEO), Mountain Lake PBS and Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, according to a press release.
The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photos, and there will be a raffle for prizes donated by downtown businesses.
A meet and greet with Thera-Pets Inc.'s therapy donkeys will take place in Trinity Park. Across the street at 30 City Hall Place, The Z Group will hold a food drive.
TREATS FROM BUSINESSES
Additionally, an "Easter egg" hunt will take place at certain businesses downtown.
Meisenheimer explained that those establishments will have a sign in their front window that says "Participating Business" alongside the Easter Celebration flyer.
"Event participants can expect a small Easter treat from those businesses who are participating," she said. "All participating businesses are listed on the Facebook event page."
The link to the event's Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/events/424313969385525/.
GUIDANCE
Meisenheimer said the city has put up about $450 to fund treats and art supplies in the Betty Little Arts Park as well as the Thera-Pets visit.
The release said all city events "are subject to change or cancellation and will abide by the most up to date guidance from the Clinton County Health Department regarding COVID-19 precautions."
Community groups, organizations or local businesses who would like to be part of the event are asked to contact Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
