PLATTSBURGH - A city-wide Parking Ban will be in effect as of midnight, 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 in the City of Plattsburgh.
The parking ban includes the south end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot, the Arnie Pavone Parking Lot, the Broad Street Parking Lot, and the Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots.
The start of the ban will serve as the start of the Official Snow Event in the city. Vehicles in violation of this parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense.
The parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.
