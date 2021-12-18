PLATTSBURGH - A city-wide parking ban will be in effect in the City of Plattsburgh this weekend.
The parking ban will go into effect at midnight Sunday, Dec. 19.
The ban includes the south end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot, the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Lot, the Broad Street Parking Lot and the Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots.
Vehicles that are in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense, a news release said.
The parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.
