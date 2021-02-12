City: Water odor 'nuisance,' not health concern

PLATTSBURGH — Some city residents may notice a "bad or unusual" scent wafting from their Plattsburgh City water. Though officials are calling the smell a nuisance odor, rather than a health issue, they still ask to be notified of any cases.
"The city water staff have been investigating the situation and doing a lot of additional testing," a Friday news release says. "We are communicating with the Clinton County Department of Health and they are aware of the circumstances."
AFFECTED AREAS
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the Lake City was first alerted to the odor on Wednesday, Feb. 3 by a resident.
The city received 15 complaints since, he said, adding the even more calls came in Friday after a notice was posted to the municipality's social media pages and website.
Asked how many residents were being impacted, without individuals calling in the issue, Rosenquest said it was "difficult to say."
"Our first complaints came from the west end of the city and are moving east," he said. "Most of the complaints were from residents that have hydrants in their yards."
WHAT CITY KNOWS
Through its investigations, the city issued the following facts:
• Water leaving the plant is thoroughly disinfected and seems fine.
• Bacteria and disinfectant tests performed for those who have called, and at other locations around the city, have been fine.
• The odor complaints seem to be in a particular part of the system.
• System wide testing and surveillance has been initiated to determine whether other areas are affected and to ensure the water is safe to use.
Despite what appeared to be a nuisance issue, Rosenquest said the city was "intensely monitoring and testing to ensure that the water is safe to use."
POSSIBLE CAUSES
The city listed two possible explanations, including the potential for stagnant water somewhere in the distribution system.
"Due to last year's furloughs and challenges form the pandemic, the system was not flushed as in past years," the city notice reads. "Once the temperatures rise above freezing, targeted flushing will be performed."
Earlier than usual seasonal turnover of the reservoir was another possibility.
"Chemical changes have already been made," Rosenquest said, "but it will take a few days to observe if they help improve the situation."
'PLEASE CALL'
The city asked that any individuals experiencing water odors call 518-563-1188 to report the issue.
"Leave a message with your address and phone number," the release says. "If there is no answer, plant staff are probably in the field performing surveillance and doing tests."
