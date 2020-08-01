PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council has authorized its corporation counsel and planner to schedule a joint public hearing between the Lake City and the Town of Plattsburgh.
The topic of discussion would be the city's attempted annexation of about 230 acres of property that now sits within the town's jurisdiction.
THE ANNEXATION
Talk of this issue dates back to 2005.
The idea resurfaced in 2018 when the city, under Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read's leadership, expressed intent to annex the property that sits off of Rugar Street and Reeves Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The land houses the former Clinton County Compost Facility and vacant space that the city has pictured as a future development site.
PLATTSBURGHS AT ODDS
The mayor and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman have long disagreed over how to handle the annexation process.
Early in, Read had wanted to see a quick process to avoid expenses, while the supervisor had hoped for a longer process to incorporate public hearings.
As the process moved forward, both municipalities sought the distinction of lead agent for the detailed environmental review process.
The state later awarded the City of Plattsburgh that status.
THE NEXT STEP
The State Environmental Quality Review Act study ensued. Per the city's Thursday night resolution, that study determined a negative declaration for the proposed annexation.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole had told the Press-Republican that the next step in the process was a joint public meeting between the sister municipalities.
This, to feature Town Board members and City Council members, was meant to hear the opinions of residents on both sides of the town, city border.
The Thursday night resolution by the City Common Council OK'd city staff to coordinate a time for that meeting. Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller said a stenographer would be present.
STATE WEIGHS IN
Cole said, following the public session, the bodies would go their separate ways to vote on the annexation.
At that point, if the board votes are at odds with one another, the state would play "referee" and make a determination, Cole said.
Meeting details were not yet known.
