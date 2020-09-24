PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council will consider a new funding pitch for Phase II of the Saranac River Trail tonight.
The resolution came a week after the board's majority rejected two related requests, leaving friends of the trail concerned for its fate.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward-2) discussed an alternate project route that, he felt, would serve the same purpose while saving taxpayer dollars, but city resident Luke Cyphers had responded to the councilor's spiel, thinking the plan instead translated to the trail's end.
"Basically the death of it," Cyphers said before councilors voted. "If you vote this down, I think it's just a huge mistake; I think it's another example of Plattsburgh never missing an opportunity to miss an opportunity."
SARANAC RIVER TRAIL
The path, to be built in three phases, was to wind throughout the City of Plattsburgh, meandering alongside the Saranac River.
Phase I of the Saranac River Trail opened in May 2012. Its initial 1.5 miles ran from the wheelchair accessible Max Moore Memorial Treehouse, near the Plattsburgh City Police Station, to George Angell Drive, behind Plattsburgh High School.
"It accommodates people walking, biking, blading — it’s a trail that is open to everyone," Jesse Feiler, president of nonprofit Friends of Saranac River Trail, said. "If you can’t walk that far, you can sit on benches and listen to the river.
"It’s a trail that can be used by everyone, regardless of any mobility issues they may have.”
PHASE II
The River Trail's second phase has been at somewhat of a standstill.
It meant to double the trail's length and add two new pedestrian bridges, one to replace the former Saranac Street Bridge, which once connected that roadway to Pine Street, and another linking the Durkee Street parking lot to an area off of Caroline Street, now used by NYSEG for its continued remediation work.
The phase's costs have been revised throughout the years and, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks, had increased from $1.87 million to $2.57 million in 2016 alone.
Recent resolutions before city councilors list its revised total cost as $3.75 million. The lowest bid for the project's scope of work came in just under $3.1 million.
About $2 million in federal and state funds had been awarded to support the trails second phase, which, according to Marks, had left $1.81 million to the taxpayer's debt service.
KELLY'S PLAN
Councilor Kelly pointed to the adjusted price tag, saying it appeared to rise each year.
He then described his vision for an alternate route, which would nix the need for either bridges, instead paving the trail up Pine Street behind the Police Station and Stafford Middle School and ending at Margaret Street.
The plan would keep the bridge on one side of the Saranac River, lead pedestrians into downtown and prevent future bridge maintenance costs, he said.
"It would save the taxpayers a ton of money and still achieve our goal of getting people to our downtown on a walking path," Kelly said.
Though the city would lose about $1.6 million in federal funds and need to pay back about $500,000 that had already been spent, Kelly thought it was time the city council, "cut our losses."
"There is no shame in doing that."
City Community Development Director Matthew Miller said the councilor's proposal would likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees, as well as about $1 million for construction.
TWO BRIDGES
Feiler had issues with Kelly's proposal, thinking it presented safety concerns for pedestrians on Pine Street.
The Friends of Saranac River Trail president also refuted any claims that project costs had "ballooned out of control."
The project's initial scope had included construction of only one bridge, the one proposed near Durkee Street. The other had been added when the Saranac Street Bridge was deemed unsafe, Feiler said.
"It turned out that the (bridge) was not usable," he told the Press-Republican. "As we used to say, if a pigeon were to land on that bridge, it might collapse. The city had not done maintenance work on it.
"That’s how the project with one bridge became the project with two bridges.”
Feiler added that current project costs were in line with what had been expected.
"If it’s a real issue," he said, "why didn’t it come up two years ago? If this were a real issue, it should have been resolved before the city spent all of this money."
IN FAVOR
Cyphers said the point of the trail was its connectivity for non-motorized traffic.
"These bridges are not just white elephant expenditures," he said. "They're real connectors between the existing city on one side of the river and the downtown on the other."
Though the night's opposition to Phase II thought the NYSEG remediation site, which would be active for the next five to 10 years, would make for a displeasing walking view, Cyphers believed it would get use, like other walking paths he has visited statewide.
"No, it's not done yet, but if there is a connection there, I guarantee people will use it," he said, adding that the community was better because of the Saranac River Trail. "If we scuttle it now, if we turn away the (funding) now, I'm not sure you're ever going to see anything approaching Phase III."
Both councilors Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) and Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) spoke in support of the project as was presented.
"It's not just the path," Barbell said, "I think it provides a statement when you look our across that river and see this crossing from one side to the other.
"I think that will be something that will become identified with the City of Plattsburgh in the long term."
When it came time to vote, councilors Kelly, Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against the resolution to revise the cost of Phase II, while Barbell and Gibbs voted in favor.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) was absent.
MEETING DETAILS
The resolution featured on tonight's agenda looked to use $270,000 of sewer fund monies to decrease the general fund's additional bonding requirement by that much, dropping it from $1.24 million to about $966,000.
"The general fund additional bonding requirement was approved for the amount of $588,267 on Sept. 5, 2019," the resolution says, "and this request adds another $378,096 to provide approval for that total general fund bonding addition of $966,363 needed to complete the project."
The Common Council will hold its Public Safety Committee meeting and work session starting at 4:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
It will be followed by its regular session at 5 p.m.
All meeting are open to the public.
TOO LATE TO CHANGE
At this point, Feiler said the best case scenario was to just build Phase II as expected.
"It has already been designed, engineered and paid for in large part — the train has left the station," he said.
"It's really too late to make a change."
