City, town hold joint hearing on annexation

PLATTSBURGH — The two Plattsburghs came together under one roof for a joint public hearing Thursday evening, and as expected, did not agree.
ANNEXATION ATTEMPTS
Leaders, residents and officials of both municipalities gathered at 130 Arizona Ave. to discuss the City of Plattsburgh's petition to annex city-owned land off Reeves Lane and Rugar Street in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The 224-acre parcel in question sits just west of the city boundary and is mostly unused and uninhabited, barring the city-owned, former Clinton County Compost Facility.
Lake City leaders have begun various attempts to assume the property over the years, but those have faded out time and time again.
Under leadership of Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read, the process was kickstarted again in 2018 and the recent joint city-town public hearing was one step in the lengthy process.
'ELICIT TESTIMONY'
Thursday's hearing attracted about 40 live spectators and 20 or so virtual ones via Zoom. The meeting, lasting over two hours, was also livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel and had more than 100 views as of Friday morning.
Both Mayor Read and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman were present, as well as members from the City Common Council and the Town Board.
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), who was randomly selected as the evening's chairperson, said the hearing's purpose was two-fold, starting as an information session.
"The second purpose is to elicit testimony and receive evidence and information from members of the public about the proposed annexation," Kelly said, "so that each board can determine whether the annexation is in the overall public interest, which is the standard for approving or rejecting an annexation under New York State General Municipal Law."
Municipal leaders gave opening statements on the matter, during which Mayor Read asserted the annexation was in the overall public interest, while Supervisor Cashman contended it was not.
CITY'S TAKE
The mayor talked economic benefits, like new development, should the city attract developers to the site via its cheap electric rates, and job creation.
A conceptual master plan for the acreage, put together by consultants, like Architectural and Engineering Design Associates (AEDA), was later presented.
The conceptual plans allowed for residential/commercial zoning along Rugar Street, a more industrial focus towards the center of the site and recreational access to the adjacent Saranac River.
City Planner Malana Tamer, former planner for the Town of Plattsburgh, said the concept was in line with the town's recently adopted Smart Growth Plan, and would meld well on either side of the city-town border.
POSITIVES AND NEGATIVES
Tamer looked at the benefits and detriments of approving the annexation.
Benefits included a lowered city tax rate and, if developed as hoped, she said the site would have access to the city's 100 percent renewable energy, its nearby Plattsburgh City School District and residents would likely patron the town's nearby commercial corridor.
"The property has long sat vacant and any development spearheaded by the city would obviously be a benefit to not only the city, but to the region," she said.
"This annexation will mean a 7 percent increase in developable property in the city — property with the potential development of housing, mixed-use retail, industrial, solar farms and recreational trails.
"All of this would enhance the city's tax base for public safety services, such as police, fire and EMS services."
Detriments to the city included providing additional services, like water and sewer, electricity and public safety, but, Tamer said, the city felt its services would be superior to preexisting ones and thought cost would be offset by increased tax revenue.
City officials also noted detriments to the Town of Plattsburgh, citing traffic impacts, a 1 percent reduction in town land mass and a drop in annual tax revenue.
HEARING CONCERNS
The town, legally represented by Pietra G. Zaffram of Buffalo, said it was proceeding with the hearing, "under protest," and cited procedural errors.
Town officials formerly alleged the City of Plattsburgh did not adequately alert them to the hearing, and had further expressed dismay in the evening's proposed format.
Supervisor Cashman had felt, given the COVID-19 climate, that public opinion would not be vetted properly.
After appearing in court, however, those concerns were dismissed, allowing the hearing to go forward on Thursday evening.
TOWN VIEWS
Zaffram listed town concerns over the annexation, including financial detriments, like its drop in tax revenues and the annexation process' litigation costs.
One of the Town of Plattsburgh's longstanding issues with the city's petition to annex has been the Lake City's reliance on "conceptual" plans.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole asserted that the annexation was unnecessary, unwarranted and harmful, noting that there was no pending development or interested developers standing ready.
And while the city touted its cheap electric and other services, Cole said the town supported many, many projects year after year, without the city's help.
The planner nodded to the city's continued Durkee Street redevelopment project, which has been ongoing for years and had yet to break ground.
"I think, to be fair, the city has had a fairly weak track record of commercial, industrial development and job creation," he said. "Conversely, I would say, the town has had an impeccable record of commercial, industrial development and job creation."
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
While the city called itself landlocked and in need of developable land, Cole didn't think so, pointing to old photos of downtown Plattsburgh, where former buildings once sat, but were now parking lots.
"The city is no where near built out," he said. "The city needs more interesting innovative zoning and to embrace that."
The annexation's environmental review had also identified some future traffic impacts, should the annexed property be redeveloped, that could equate to $870,000 in traffic infrastructure updates.
Cole said that number assumed the town's Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive traffic signal, a project costing $750,000 and currently paused due to pandemic-induced fiscal concerns, gets completed beforehand.
"The city is well aware of the traffic impacts of development," Tamer had said, "and the city and prospective developers will address any future needs in coordination with the town, community development departments and the highway department."
CLOSING STATEMENTS
The hearing attracted a few speakers, including various town fire department representatives and City Councilor Ira Barbell.
At the meeting's end, Mayor Read and Supervisor Cashman gave their closing remarks.
Read said he was proud of the town's accomplishments, and said he truly believed the city's renewable energy would be attractive to developers and bring a benefit to the region.
"We felt it was appropriate to join the town tonight in this town facility in the interest of collaboration," Read said. "Maybe the town doesn't think quite so highly of the city as we do of the town, but nonetheless, we want to help ourselves, help the town and help the region at the same time.
"I really hope the town has all of the success in the world. We're very proud of you and we hope that you're proud of us, too."
Cashman followed up, noting his love for the Lake City, as well, which was where he married his wife, Olivia.
"Over the last umpteenth years there seems to be a great battle of minds and personalities that people have that the, 'town has it out for the city,' or the, 'city has it out for the town,' and so on and so forth," Cashman said.
"My care and my love for the City of Plattsburgh resides in my heart, because it's a place for me, as well. The city is a very valuable place," he continued.
"We are not talking about that, though. We are talking about a very specific process."
UP NEXT
Per municipal law, the Town Board and City Common Council had 90 days following the hearing to vote independently on whether or not the proposed annexation was in the public's best interest.
If at that point the votes to do not align, the state will make the determination.
Details of those votes were not yet available.
VIEW FULL MEETING
To view the full city-town joint public hearing on the proposed annexation, visit the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw/.
