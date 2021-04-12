PLATTSBURGH — After years of combat, the sister Plattsburghs drew up a treaty to put their battles to bed.
Dubbed the City-Town Global Community Compact, the agreement was the product of weekly negotiations between leaders City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
It is expected to settle city-town lawsuits, make municipal boundary line adjustments and create three memorandums of agreement (MOAs).
"We're taking head on items that have been opportunities and concerns," Supervisor Cashman said in a meeting with the Press-Republican and Mayor Rosenquest.
LEGAL BATTLES
The compact will be the end of two high-profile, city-town lawsuits: Falcon Seaboard and the Reeves Lane annexation.
"Two major issues that have plagued our city for the last several years," Rosenquest said of them. "Both will go away; both legal actions will go away."
The former dates back to a 1992 agreement regarding the city's co-generation plant Falcon Seaboard, which was built within the town's bounds. A PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement had divvied up revenue between the city, town and the Beekmantown Central School District.
In 2018, nearly three decades later and under the leadership of former mayor Colin Read, the Lake City sued the town, believing it was shortchanged in an offshoot deal made after a reassessment dramatically shrunk the plant's value.
According to previous reports by the Press-Republican, Cashman had negated the claims and the municipalities had been locked in litigation ever since.
'DONE FOREVER'
The two leaders now determined to call off that lawsuit and said it would be "dismissed with prejudice," meaning the plaintiff, in this case the City of Plattsburgh, would be unable to file another lawsuit based on the same grounds.
"It will essentially say, 'This is done, it will be done forever and we're not going to come back to it,'" Rosenquest said.
Cashman said that was the real goal of the Global Community Compact, noting that "neither of our municipalities are holding each other harmless to the previous things that occurred.
"So, Falcon Seaboard will go away, the lawsuit will be done, but it also codifies it in such a way that this issue will never come up again," he continued. "It truly just puts it to bed."
BOUNDARY ADJUSTED
The Plattsburghs have also met in the courtroom over the city's attempted annexation of more than 220 acres of land. Though owned by the Lake City, it sits off of Reeves Lane within the town's bounds.
City officials viewed the mostly vacant property, which would expand its land mass by 7 percent, as ideal for various development projects once coupled with city utilities, like its cheap electric rates.
The Town Board, among other criticisms, thought turning the property over to the city a blow to its taxing districts and in December declared the annexation not in the public's best interest.
The compact will adjust the city-town boundary line to the city's liking and launch a five-year district protection plan to gradually slow city payments to affected agencies, like the town's District 3 Volunteer Fire Department.
Rosenquest said the plan would make certain the city was not "leaving anyone hanging out to dry" and Cashman referred to the exchange as "less of an annexation and more of a mutual boundary line adjustment."
OTHER AGREEMENTS
The compact makes other municipal boundary line adjustments, as well. Through them, the city will gain the Sharron Avenue property (formerly Plattsburgh Distributing) that now houses its Municipal Lighting Department, and the town will gain Clinton County-owned property off of Lemay Drive at the site of the former Clinton County Airport.
The two Plattsburghs agreed to three MOAs related to infrastructure, the old compost plant located at the Reeves Lane property and community development and planning.
The latter will ensure they are united in their approach to planning, particularly at city-town crossroads.
"We're calling them corridors," Cashman said of points where the two converge. "It doesn't mean that we're going to develop on their property, but what happens on either side will drastically impact things (on the other)."
Rosenquest said the agreement would ensure they develop together, with the same "look and feel."
"At the end of the day, it's better for the two of us — the city and the town — to go into this with a shared plan, which will then generate more dollars for our region," he said.
LAWSUIT PENNIES
The agreement, announced Monday morning, is expected take full effect in around 100 days.
Both leaders admitted their municipalities had spent a lot of cash on legal fees over the years and noted their respective elected bodies, the City Common Council and Town Board, were receptive to the compact.
"What we're trying to do is to leverage resources and to find opportunities to do more for the people that we serve," Cashman said of the agreement, to which Rosenquest chimed in, "That's right."
Cashman continued, "We've already come to terms with this, but imagine if we were able to use the funds that we had to spend on lawsuits to do projects that would have elevated the experience?"
A PRIORITY
The supervisor then applauded the mayor, who took office January 2021, and his approach to settling the city-town disputes.
"Any elected official has a lot to take on when they first get to office and he has made this a priority from the first day that he was office — and even before that it was a priority," Cashman said.
"That's what it takes."
More will be added to this story later.
