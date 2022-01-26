PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week awarded bids for the construction inspection and construction phases of a project aimed at improving pedestrian safety and accessibility at the intersection of Broad and Cornelia streets.
C&S Engineers Inc. is set to receive $57,000 for inspection and Luck Bros. Inc. a base bid of $495,369 for construction. The funds will come from the Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department's Electrical System Budget until they are reimbursed with Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) grant funding from the state Department of Transportation.
"The city certainly has recognized we need to more actively improve our sidewalks, like with our roads," City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
He explained that, last year, the city had identified five different intersections it would like to upgrade using PSAP funds.
The Press-Republican previously reported that, aside from the Broad-Cornelia triangle, those included Cornelia Street's intersections with Prospect Avenue, Beekman Street and North Catherine Street, as well as where Oak and Brinkerhoff streets meet.
Rosenquest said part of the reason those projects were not completed last year was, when they went out to bid, the totals came back very high, so the city thought it best to postpone them for one year.
With the funds received, the city aims to complete the Broad-Cornelia project as well as improve the sidewalk that connects Prospect Avenue to that intersection this year.
According to the project plans, proposed work includes the installation of new accessible pedestrian signal push buttons, new crosswalks and stop bars, and new "no turn on red" signs.
Rosenquest said he did not have a timeline yet for when construction would begin.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.