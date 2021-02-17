PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will launch its rental registry April 1, but landlords need not sign up rental units before then.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said, starting that date, Lake City property owners would be required to fill out rental registration forms, which were to be made available online or for in-person pickup.
A registration deadline has not been determined, he said.
RENTAL REGISTRY
The registry was built into a rental law that was added to the city's building code in 2019 and amended in 2020.
Applicable to high-occupancy rental units, it would create a list of city-based rental properties to ensure they were rightfully inspected and kept in good condition.
Legislation noted a to-be-determined fee structure that the City Common Council was expected to enact.
FEE STRUCTURE
The council formed its Landlord-Tenant Advisory Committee in March 2020 and tasked it with penning such a recommendation.
The body recently submitted its suggestion to city councilors and, having fulfilled its purpose, decided to disband.
The committee recommended the Lake City charge landlords $100 per rental unit every three years, or $40 per rental unit annually. Landlords who own multiple rental properties would be required to pay the fee for each unit at each of their properties.
The fee would cover the Building Inspector Office's triannual inspection of the unit, as well as two follow-up inspections.
Landlords would self-inspect their properties on the "off" years, or the years between the Building Inspector's inspections.
Councilors were expected to vote on the item during their regular session Thursday, Feb. 18.
SOME CONCERNS
"I spoke with some other landlords," Kye Ford, committee member and local property owner, said at the committee's final meeting, held via Zoom. "I think the approach seems logical. . . I don't think you have too much argument on our end."
Ford, who later voted in favor of the fee structure, brought forth some concerns regarding the self-inspection aspect of the law and whether or not landlords would have the option to hire the Building Inspector's Office to conduct annual inspections.
He wondered what would happen if fellow landlords weren't "comfortable filling out those forms and they don’t want to screw something up."
While city Building Inspector Joe McMahon said his office had considered that, he noted that there were a lot of unknowns.
"Those are bridges I think we can cross next year, the year after if the burden is too great in any specific area," he said at the meeting. "Our goal is to not just club people over the head with fees and inspections, just get it done according to the law."
McMahon believed the $100 fee would "cover all reasonable requests for inspections during that three-year period."
VIRTUAL INSPECTIONS
Ford also noted the continued pandemic and wondered how that would impact these inspections.
"I still might have some tenants who are just nervous about having people walk through until things are a little bit more settled," he said. "If there is some flexibility on your end — I don't think most people will, but I do have some older people that might have some concerns."
McMahon said his office had considered that, as well, noting how his department had started virtual inspections at the height of the pandemic.
"It’s certainly not going to stop tomorrow, right?" he said of the global health crisis. "It’s hard to say right now where all of these vaccinations are going to take us in a couple of months, so we may have a clearer picture about where we’re at with that.
"All reasonable efforts will be made to get the job done and make sure everybody’s safe and comfortable."
Asked if he thought those virtual inspections would continue post pandemic, Mayor Rosenquest did not expect they would.
YEARLY FIGURES
City officials estimated approximately 4,300 rental units in its bounds.
With the Building Inspector's Office expected to inspect each unit every three years, it worked to be about 1,400 to 1,500 annual inspections, plus any follow-up ones.
Rosenquest said the city now had four certified code enforcement officers, including McMahon. He added that the city had hired a new inspector, as requested by the department during budget hearings last year, but said that individual would not be able to enforce elements of the building code until certified through the state.
"Until then, he will be helping pick up the work that might fall between the cracks, because others are busy getting this registration program off the ground," the mayor said.
Asked how the city would know if a rental property was not signed up to the registry, McMahon replied, "We wouldn’t know right away, but they would be in violation."
BEFORE APRIL
While landlords were not required to register their properties by April 1, the new rental law did require they include certain language in any new lease agreements.
It was listed in Section J: Transferability, posting and notice of rental permit.
It reads, commencing Feb. 1, 2021, all written rental agreements for high occupancy rental units with the City of Plattsburgh must contain the following language in ten-point or larger type, "Please take notice that you and the landlord each have certain rights and responsibilities under The City of Plattsburgh Rental Registry Law, a copy of which is available in the City Hall, 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901, or via the City's website."
