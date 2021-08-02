PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will host its third Bike Infrastructure Listening and Feedback session, virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
BIKE PLAN
The event aims to gather public feedback on the city's proposed “Bike Friendly Plattsburgh” report created through its Community Development Office.
The plan introduces a phased approach to implementation, which would eventually include repainting bike lanes, introducing sharrows, road diets and changing on-street parking.
City officials collected initial community feedback via a virtual survey earlier this year and presented the proposed plan in June.
MORE FEEDBACK
The upcoming feedback session will be held virtually for community members who want to provide feedback, but were unable to attend the previous two sessions held in person on July 11 and July 22.
Attendees can expect the Community Development Office to briefly outline the proposed bike plan, discuss phases of implementation and answer any questions. Using poll and chat features, attendees will be invited to share their feedback.
“We had a very positive turn out at our last two events, mainly from bike enthusiasts in the community," Community Events Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said. "We are hoping that residents who walk, drive or ride in automobiles will join this session and provide their feedback from a different perspective. Creating a sustainable bike infrastructure should include everyone who uses roadways."
HOW TO JOIN
Members of the community can join the conversation via Zoom by visiting zoom.us and entering the following information:
• Meeting ID: 847 0759 3959
• Passcode: 176809
Event details can be found on the city’s website, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.
