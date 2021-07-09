City to host community bike ride

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City will host a community bike ride Sunday to gather feedback on its newly proposed "Bike Friendly Plattsburgh" report.
THE RIDE
Riders will meet in the parking lot of Melissa Penfield Park on Boynton Avenue for a 2 p.m. departure on Sunday, July 11.
The group will ride west on Bailey Avenue and continue onto Beekman, Broad and Draper streets before turning on Park Avenue West.
The ride will finish at Peter S. Blumette Park, where riders will be presented with the bike plan and provided the opportunity to make comments before it is finalized.
Maui North Ski and Bicycle will be set up there, as well as ice cream truck Mr. Ding-a-Ling.
The event is free and is open to community members of all ages. No registration is required.
Additional information is available online: facebook.com/cityofplattsburgh
DRAFT PLAN
The city's Community Development Office recently presented its bike infrastructure plan to the Common Council.
The draft outlines the future development of a comprehensive bike network as part of the city's goal to to develop “bike friendly” streets to provide safe and equitable movement of people of all abilities via a network of sharrows, bike lanes, bike boulevards, multi-use paths all connected to move people where they need to go within a reasonable distance.
Utilizing existing infrastructure data, destination and key linkage sites, community feedback and best practices, a total of 31 streets have been identified as feasible bike routes throughout the city via a three-phased prioritized approach.
Phase 1, estimated at about $30,000 to $40,000, focuses on Prospect Avenue, Beekman Street, Park Avenue West, Court Street, Brinkerhoff Street, Oak Street and North Catherine Street, among others.
Estimates are not available for the additional two phases, which are conceptual at this point.
The city says a number of funding opportunities exist to supplement costs associated with physical improvements, maintenance and bike safety awareness and education through local, state and federal sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.