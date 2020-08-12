City to hold public hearing on Vilas Home grant submission

PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh citizens will get a chance to voice their opinions on a possible grant proposal Aug. 20.
The city will hold a public hearing that day to hear public comments and discuss the possible submission of a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant application for the Samuel F. Vilas Home’s planned expansion.
THE GRANT
The block grant program, administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal, makes funding available to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities with the main purpose of benefiting low to moderate-income persons, a release from the city said.
Vilas Home co-owner Eli Schwartzberg said the grant would help support a $14.3 million dollar project that aims to expand the facility up to 135 beds from its current 44.
Schwartzberg, who recently purchased the facility with his wife, Emily, last fall, said the grant, which the home was applying for via help from the city, was essentially the last piece of the puzzle to get the project going after getting some of the financing from banks and investors.
“They’re financing the majority of the project themselves, this is some gap financing for the project,” said Malana Tamer, city planner for the City of Plattsburgh. “For this grant, the municipality has to apply, so we’re essentially just sponsoring the Vilas Home.”
The facility is doing all of the grant application work in-house, Schwartzberg said, before providing that information to the city to make the formal application.
THE PROJECT
The addition will add 107 rooms while remodeling the smaller rooms in the existing structure to make them larger, Schwartzberg said.
Those improvements, as well as designating portions of the facility into two “neighborhoods” — one for people with high-level dementia and Alzheimer's needs and one for people with ambulation difficulties — would greatly increase the home’s care capabilities.
“It’s going from a base-level adult home, to a more sophisticated assisted living level, as well as providing secure memory care and enhanced assisted living,” Schwartzberg said.
JOB CREATION
The added capabilities will bring added jobs along with them.
One of the requirements in applying for the Community Development Block Grant, Tamer said, is that 51 percent of the jobs retained or created by the project go to low to moderate income people in the area.
To that end, Schwartzberg said improvements would create 73 of those jobs, “if not more,” adding that the payroll going into the area from those jobs would be about $2 million annually.
“It’s absolutely huge for this region,” Tamer said. “I can’t think of another recent development that created or retained that many jobs.”
HEARING DETAILS
Schwartzberg hopes that the project will be completed within the next two years, he said when interviewed last fall.
The city has already submitted a pre-application for the grant that was approved with a full application due Sept. 4, Tamer said.
When submitted, the New York State Office of Community Renewal will review the grant application at its October board meeting, according to the city planner, with news of approval or disapproval hopefully coming by the middle of that month.
The upcoming hearing will provide further information on the grant program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals.
That hearing will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
