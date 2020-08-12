City to hold public hearing on Vilas Home grant submission

BEN WATSON/STAFF PHOTOAn addition to the Samuel E. Vilas Home will add 107 rooms while remodeling the smaller rooms in the existing structure to make them larger, co-owner Eli Schwartzberg said. Those improvements, as well as designating portions of the facility into two “neighborhoods” — one for people with high-level dementia and Alzheimer’s needs and one for people with ambulation difficulties — would greatly increase the home’s care capabilities.