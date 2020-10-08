City to hang Hometown Heroes banners in spring 2021

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City is now accepting applications for its new Hometown Heroes Banner Program.
The program will memorialize active and honorably discharged military servicemen and women with banners, to be displayed on light poles around the U.S. Oval from Memorial Day through Veteran's Day starting in spring 2021.
"We are privileged to have a rich military history within our community and are humbled to join neighboring communities in commemorating our local heroes," Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read says in a recent news release.
"Displaying the banners around the U.S. Oval, the nucleus of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base and the site of the North Country Honor Flight, is the perfect setting in which to honor our military community."
'GREAT PLACE TO START'
City Planner Malana Tamer said, in her former role with the Town of Plattsburgh, she helped to kick off the same program in the neighboring municipality, which has continued since 2018.
Since, she added, some city residents have called to ask if such a program existed in the Lake City.
"The city is super excited to be able to offer this now and be able to honor our local military personnel," she said. "The Oval is the perfect place for these banners."
Banners will circle the U.S. Oval and extend to U.S. Route 9 until all spaces are filled, at which time a wait-list will be maintained on a first-come, first-serve basis, the city release says.
Tamer said just over 20 banners could fit within that radius and, if successful, the program could be expanded in future years to include areas of the city's downtown, as well.
"We think it will look absolutely great and is a great place to start."
HOMECITY HEROES
The application, application checklist and eligibility requirements were all featured on the city's website at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/635/Hometown-Heroes-Banner-Program.
Honorees were to be military personnel who were either currently serving, honorably discharged, retired or deceased.
They were to also be a current City of Plattsburgh resident, or have previously lived in the city as a long-term resident for 20 years or more.
Tamer said there was some leniency there, allowing the residency requirement to be waived if the honoree was a Plattsburgh City School graduate or met other qualifications.
APPLICATION DEADLINE
The application deadline for the 2021 season is Friday, April 16.
In addition to the city's website, officials were to soon make applications available at the city's Community Development Office, at the Plattsburgh Public Library on Brinkerhoff Street, at local American Legion posts and at the Clinton County Veterans Services office within the Clinton County Government Center.
Applications could be emailed to MarbutS@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov, mailed or dropped off to the Community Development Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Since receiving City Common Council approval last week, Tamer said there was already some interest with a handful of people asking for applications.
"We're really excited," she said.
