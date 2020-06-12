PLATTSBURGH — The city OK'd a resolution Thursday night to explore one developer's pitch for a multi-use project down at its Harborside.
The proposal came in from property management group Skyward Hospitality, which is now constructing a hotel on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.
City of Plattsburgh Community Development Director Matthew Miller said the first phase proposed the development of a 100- to 150-room hotel on the waterfront there.
"The second phase would be an office building," he added, "and the third would be, actually, a second hotel."
HARBORSIDE DEVELOPMENT
The City of Plattsburgh has long hoped to develop an 11-acre parcel on its waterfront down by the Plattsburgh City Marina.
It was almost the site of hotel back in the early 2000s before the project fizzled.
A request for proposals, or RFP, was reissued in 2018 after four developers expressed interest in the site, but none had submitted an official bid on the project at that time.
TRYING AGAIN
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read recently stated that the developers, at that point, had taken issue with the nearby Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Since facility updates had been made, the mayor said, the city had reissued the RFP once again and had reached out to previously interested developers.
"We made certain to reach out to them with some updates about what's happening with the city and the site," Miller said. "All of them, save for one, which we weren't able to get a hold of, did decline to submit a proposal."
Miller said his office also spoke with Prime Companies, the developer working to construct a multi-use development complex in the Durkee Street Parking lot.
"They politely declined," he said.
ONE PROPOSAL
Skyward Hospitality was the sole developer to bid during the three-week-long period.
At the Thursday night City Common Council session, both councilors Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) and Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) wondered if three weeks was too short a time for a developer to submit such a proposal.
Brodi said he had even heard grumblings in the community over the issue.
Opposition to current plans by Prime for the Durkee Street parking lot have long complained about a similar circumstance when the Albany County-based developer had been the sole bidder for that controversial project.
When asked if any interested Harborside developers had brought such concerns to the Community Development Office, Miller replied, "we did not hear any concerns of that sort."
The director added that, of those who declined to bid on the project, many sited economic concerns.
'HAVE THE DISCUSSION'
Miller said the council's Thursday night decision would allow him to enter into discussions Skyward.
"If the council authorizes a negotiation with Skyward and cannot come to an agreement that (it) feels best suits the city," he said, "then we always have the option to reissue the RFP."
Miller added that the council could also choose to reject the sole proposal altogether to seek others.
"My recommendation, at this point, considering that we have now issued (the RFP) twice and have only received one proposal in response, I think the prudence dictates that we have a serious discussion with Skyward to see if we can come up with an arrangement that would benefit both them and the city," he said.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.