City survey collects bike-friendly feedback

PLATTSBURGH — A citywide bike infrastructure plan is in motion here as Plattsburgh City officials seek community input in their quest to make Lake City streets more bike friendly.
A two-week-long survey launched last Friday, asking cyclists and drivers alike what improvements they'd like to see and where. City officials said feedback would help inform several decisions during the planning process and influence the final report’s findings.
By Monday morning, the city's Community Development Office (CDO) said nearly 250 responses had been collected.
"It’s too early to speak with any certainty on the final trends, but so far the most compelling early trend is that over 90 percent of respondents would be more likely to ride a bike if there were more dedicated bike lanes or sharrows — traffic lanes that cars and bikes share," they say via email.
"We are excited to continue to receive more responses and analyze the results."
MULTI-MODAL PLAN
The pending bike infrastructure plan, a draft of which to be completed this summer, is expected to better connectivity and safety for bike users across the spectrum.
"With the adoption of Complete Streets legislation, we're looking at this project as a means to move the needle towards creating a true multi-modal plan for City of Plattsburgh residents and visitors," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest told the Press-Republican, referencing a resolution approved by the City Common Council earlier this year.
"Simply by adding bike lakes, communities see an increase in biking as a form of transportation. This has a positive impact on our environment as well as increases quality of life, health, bike safety and community enjoyment," he continued.
"Walking, biking and driving should all be safe in our city and we shouldn't have to sacrifice one for the other."
MORE DATA, MORE INFORMED
The city's CDO said the 15 question survey, available online through cloud-based software company SurveyMonkey, is open to everyone.
"We want our bike infrastructure to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities," they say via email. "The city is approximately five square miles and safe equitable access to everything our city to has to offer is a priority."
The city did not have a target response number, but its CDO office said more data collected through the survey would make for more informed decisions.
"For example, striping a bike lane of Brinkerhoff (Street) may be an easy solution, but does it get people where they need and want to go? Understanding behavioral patterns is imperative when planning infrastructure projects."
BIKE PARKING AREA
Mayor Rosenquest said the city, in partnership with downtown bike shop Maui North, was in the early stages of installing eight to 9 custom bike racks throughout the city's downtown.
Plattsburgh City officials were also taking stock of current bike racks throughout the city and had plans to collect, clean and repaint them to be reinstalled on upper Bridge Street in a few fenced blocks, or "vendor stalls," located there, forming a "centralized downtown bike parking area."
"By centralizing bike parking we're hoping to increase bike visibility and safety," he said. "We're also encouraging bikers to use this centralized area rather than locking to street signs, handrails, fences and lamp posts."
Such a space would allow for upwards of 20 bikes to be parked right in the heart of downtown, he added.
"That, combined with the other racks installed in partnership with Maui North, will create a very bike friendly downtown."
TAKE THE SURVEY
Responses to a City of Plattsburgh survey will help pen a citywide bike infrastructure plan aimed at making the Lake City more bike friendly.
It can be accessed online here, www.surveymonkey.com/r/HHNBS6K
