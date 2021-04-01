PLATTSBURGH — Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) says the Lake City’s police reform plan, approved and submitted Wednesday evening hours before the state's deadline, "more than fulfills" terms set forth in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s June 2020 executive order.
It addresses weighty topics like body cams, officer training, police transparency, community-officer engagement and crisis intervention.
Gibbs, the council's Public Safety Committee chair, expressed excitement for the plan's support of mid-level police management and its community-officer engagement strategies.
"I'm hoping that we will see a change in policing culture by coming to this, as Captain (Brad) Kiroy has said, whole-community approach, because we are not a crime-ridden city," Gibbs said.
"We are definitely going to benefit from a shift in thinking; who wouldn't benefit from that kind of paradigm shift?"
BLM UPRISING
The governor's order required statewide municipalities with police agencies to review that agency's policies, collect community feedback and adopt an improvement plan by April 1.
It was signed in the wake of George Floyd's death by the Minneapolis Police Department and amidst several other acts of law enforcement violence against Black Americans.
The events ignited a massive Black Lives Matter uprising, leading to thousands of worldwide protests in 2020 alone, including one in the City of Plattsburgh.
FULFILLS ORDER
Gibbs highlighted the city's reform process, noting formation of the Plattsburgh City Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
That group sifted through City Police policies, hosted multiple public input sessions and penned a series of recommended improvements from which the final plan was born.
Bonnie Black, a mental health professional and review panel member, was pleased with the city's final draft, saying it perfectly aligned with the panel's work and, therefore, fulfilled the governor's order.
Through the panel's various public input opportunities, discussions with statewide entities on their own policing strategies, as well as feedback from City Police itself, Black said, "We believe we have represented the wishes of the community for positive change in law enforcement in the city."
"It was the willingness, the transparency, the energy, the effort, the desire to pull together, work together to take our first steps in improvement."
CRISIS INTERVENTION
Though some plans were already in motion, Black said, "nothing will happen overnight." She noted creation of a proposed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), which could take about a year.
Asked if there was a part of the reform plan she believed would make the greatest impact to the Plattsburgh City community, Black pointed to that CIT.
"That is proven, it's evidence based, there is a lot of data behind it, because it is a complete cooperative venture between law enforcement and behavioral health," she said.
"You've got a variety of people with professional experience, learned experience and an understanding of penal law, as well as mental hygiene law, and when this all comes together, it will be best for the individual at that moment in time when he/she/they are interacting in an extremely stressed environment."
PLAN APPROVED
City Councilors unanimously approved the plan at its regular session Wednesday, making only slight adjustments to a draft version released about two weeks prior.
One change, presented by City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), would allow the city opportunity to explore a shared service agreement or team up with Clinton County for a countywide CIT rather than implement one to solely serve the city.
"It makes sense for us to develop a partnership," Gibbs said. "If we develop a countywide partnership, then hopefully, whether it's the Sheriff's Department, State Troopers, City Police Department — we will all be on the same operational page.
"That's what I would like to see."
