PLATTSBURGH — Lynde Street, from Bailey Avenue to Riley Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, will be closed to all thru traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today for construction work in progress.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 1:15 pm
85, died on July 5, 2020, at the CVPH Medical Center. She was born on May 11, 1935, the daughter of Ernest and Antoinette (Corrow) Weightman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Brown Funeral Home.
97, formerly of Altona, died January 31, 2020. Calling hours are Monday, July 13, 2020 9:30-10:15am at Brown Funeral Home, 3123 Miner Farm Road, Altona with Funeral Mass at 10:30am at Holy Angels Church. Interment in parish cemetery.
72, of Plattsburgh died July 3, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont. She was born November 13, 1947. Graveside services are July 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home , Plattsburgh.
