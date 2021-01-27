City shares 2021 road improvement schedule

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City's Department of Public Works has a mix of roadway projects scheduled this year, including long-anticipated updates to Cogan Avenue.
DPW Superintendent Mike Bessette, who assumed that role with the late November retirement of predecessor Arsene "Mike" Brodi, said improvements would stretch 1.3 miles, totaling about 2 percent of the Lake City's 60 miles of streets.
2021 GOALS
The department's goals for the 2021 construction season include:
• Full depth reconstruction of Cogan Avenue
• Full depth reconstruction of Riley Avenue
• Pedestrian Safety Action Plan grant-funded work at Cornelia Street intersections
• Road resurfacings on Palmer, White, George and Standish streets, as well as Water Alley, which runs between Standish and Pine streets
• Some miscellaneous sidewalk reconstruction along sections of upper Cornelia Street
COGAN AND RILEY
The Cogan Avenue project was scheduled for 2020, but had been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which had frozen the project in its design phase last spring. C&S Engineers Inc. was selected for that phase of the project.
Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin had told the Press-Republican then that the street was pegged for an end of June 2021 completion instead.
To impact the 1,700 feet of roadway between Cogan Avenue's intersections with Cornelia Street and Park Avenue West, the street's rebuild included waterline reconstruction, road paving and some sidewalk building.
Councilors had settled on a street design, after hearing input from many of the roadway's residents, that would utilize about one-third of the city's 15-foot right-of-way to build four-foot, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks on both sides of road while maintaining on-street parking on the east side of Cogan Avenue.
Riley Avenue, a predominantly residential street in the city's Ward 5, was also booked for a full depth reconstruction this year. Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the project would address water and sewer infrastructure improvements there, as well.
COMPLETE STREETS
Mayor Rosenquest said the city was in the process of reviewing and potentially adopting Complete Streets legislation in the city, which, he added, would address a "true multi-modal approach" to developing the city's transportation infrastructure.
The policy and design approach meant to make travel safe and accessible for all sidewalk and roadway users. The Complete Streets ideology has made its way across the U.S. and was adopted by several North Country municipalities, like the Town of Plattsburgh.
In 2017, the State Department of Health awarded mini-grants to six North Country communities to support Complete Streets projects, including the towns of Altona, Dannemora, Mooers, Moriah, Ticonderoga and the Village of Chateaugay.
"This approach will help guide surface construction decisions for both projects on Cogan and Riley as well as the road resurfacing and sidewalk replacement projects we have slated for this year," Rosenquest said of the City of Plattsburgh.
"Our approach to Complete Streets, road, and sidewalk improvements will include ADA compliant sidewalks, bike lane improvements and standard traffic calming measures."
SAFETY ACTION PLAN
Also on the docket this year was work related to the city's $580,000 Pedestrian Safety Action Plan grant, which was expected to be a 100 percent federally-funded grant that required no match from the city.
The funding was to up the safety of some city intersections. As previously reported by the Press-Republican, it included the intersections at:
• Cornelia Street and Broad Street
• Cornelia Street and Prospect Avenue
• Cornelia Street and Beekman Street
• Cornelia Street and North Catherine Street
• Oak Street and Brinkerhoff Street
The Cornelia and Broad street location, nearby Stewart's Shops, Burger King and Walgreens pharmacy, was expected to see the most work, including a mountable curb island with a sidewalk and push button for crossing.
