PLATTSBURGH — After months of throwing elbows, the Plattsburgh City Common Council came to a consensus Thursday night, closing out 2020 with an approved budget for next year, which features a modest tax cut.
"It's fair; it's equitable; it doesn't put people out of jobs; it's fiscally responsible," City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said of the spending plan.
"It was the right thing to do to settle that before everyone goes away on Christmas — to know that they have a jobs."
FINALIZED BUDGET
All five councilors voted to OK the spending plan at their final meeting of the year.
It offered up a tax rate of $11.41 per $1,000 of assessed property value, down $0.24, or more than 2 percent, from the current year.
The rate was an increase of about $1.40 per $1,000 assessed property when compared to the revised 2021 Mayor's Budget presented by Mayor Colin Read in October.
That budget had submitted a 14.5 percent tax decrease.
REACHING A CONSENSUS
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) had long advocated for such a tax break, but it wasn't supported by fellow councilors.
The council had been largely divided throughout the year's budgeting process, making Thursday night's approval a startling one to those following along. The latest public workshop was held more than a week prior and had ended with councilors again butting heads.
It was said, however, that Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) later coalesced to pen a budget they "could all live with."
"There is certainly a lot of cooperation going into this and a lot of compromise, as well," McFarlin said at Thursday's meeting.
"I know it's not as much as (Councilor Kelly) wanted, but I think that a balanced budget with a 2 percent tax deduction in this year with COVID still ravaging the country — I think that's a good result."
IN THE BUDGET
Contributing to a reduction in taxable assessed value was a November settlement between the Lake City and local paper plant Georgia Pacific, as well as a change in telephone service provider, which was approved by the council Thursday night.
The budget restored the salary line of the Community Development Office, which the Mayor's Budget had previously reduced by three staffers and, in coordination with acting Superintendent Mike Bessette, found savings in the Department of Public Works, connecting somewhat back to longtime Superintendent Arsene "Mike" Brodi's recent retirement.
The 2021 spending plan had also budgeted additional funds to the Building Inspector's Office, something that office had said was necessary to enforce various local laws passed by the council, including one that had created a rental registry and another related to emergency alarm systems.
Funds to the Building Inspector's Officer were enough to up employee work weeks to 40 hours and add a second building inspector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Many were concerned by the Mayor's Budget's proposed $900,000 reduction to public safety and crowds of police and fire supporters had shown up in the Council Chambers for weeks to say so.
Councilor Gibbs said the approved 2021 budget would maintain all current City Police staff and would allow some lower level officer to take on mid-level management roles.
To account for that, some funds were moved out of the department's overtime budget and into its payroll line.
"So that we can pay for people and not overtime," Gibbs later explained. "I am confident that with middle-level management and closer oversight and more scrutiny, that they can maintain that level of overtime.
"I am absolutely certain that they can."
The City Fire Department saw no reductions in the 2021 budget, something Gibbs had advocated for, as well.
She noted the department's pending application for an annual Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant that, due to hardships caused by COVID-19, had been altered this year and, if awarded to the city, had the potential to pay the full salaries of four firefighters for three years.
"I took a firm stand on the fire department," she said, "because it would be foolish for us to make cuts when we still have the opportunity to be granted that grant."
PUBLIC LIBRARY
The budget also restored Plattsburgh Public Library funding by more than $40,000 compared to the Mayor's Budget, which had proposed a $79,000 or 10.5 percent, cut over the current year.
Councilor McFarlin had said cutting library funding by 5 percent over two years would, per State Education Law Section 252, cost the entity $25,000 in annual state aid.
The funding in the 2021 budget worked out to be a reduction of just under 5 percent, preserving those state funds.
'MEANS A GREAT DEAL'
Though Councilor Kelly hadn't achieved his hoped 14.5 percent tax decrease, he said he was thankful for any tax cut.
"I really did believe that this would be the year that we would drop a really nice Christmas present on the laps of our taxpayers and give them a 15 percent tax cut, but that proved not to be politically possible or financially possible from the looks of it, so we're going to do this," he said of the approved 2021 budget.
"We need to lower taxes in our city and we need to encourage development. Luckily those two things go hand in hand. Any budget that lowers our tax rate puts us on that path," he continued.
"I'm so grateful that we could come up with even a 2 percent tax cut. It means a great deal to our taxpayers and it means a great deal to the future of our city in terms of development."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.