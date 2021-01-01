PLATTSBURGH — There is a city-wide parking ban in effect as of midnight Friday night to be in effect for Saturday, Jan. 2.
The ban prohibits on-street parking only and does not include parking lots.
It will remain in effect until further notice.
Snow during the morning will yield to a mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 12:07 am
