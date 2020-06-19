PLATTSBURGH - Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a series of drug overdoses and one overdose death that have occurred in the City of Plattsburgh over the past several days.
Since June 12, city officers have responded to six calls involving individuals who were believed to be overdosing on heroin,
fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs, with several more calls occurring outside the City of Plattsburgh, according to a news release.
Narcan was administered by police and/or fire personnel in five of the six cases. Police warn that traces of fentanyl have been found in drugs seized recently, including cocaine, crack cocaine, synthetic drugs and marijuana.
Anyone with information pertaining to these cases or the distribution and transportation of drugs in the Plattsburgh area is encouraged to contact City Police at (518)563-3411.
“This tragic overdose death and these lives saved but only for someone able to quickly administer Narcan goes to show how essential first response is as we battle this troubling fentanyl scourge," Mayor Colin Read said.
"While this most potent opioid is from away, it is coming to roost here. I am grateful that our police and fire and other trained community first responders are able to get to these unfortunate victims so quickly. That shows another face of our public safety network that saves lives below the radar screen in these troubling times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.