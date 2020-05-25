PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City is reopening an initiative to revitalize its waterfront and is looking for community feedback on the plans.
FOUR GOALS
The City of Plattsburgh's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, or LWRP, meant to outline the municipality's goals for its waterfront.
The program's vision statement, penned alongside its 2016 draft, says the city "is a community extraordinary in its orientation to Lake Champlain and the Saranac River that possesses rich environmental, recreation, historical, cultural, artistic and economic resources."
"Our trails, parks, marinas and boat launches will maximize access to our waterways," it continues, "creating unforgettable recreational experiences and optimizing permanent public access.”
The draft LWRP had four main goals:
• Increase public awareness and accessibility to the Lake Champlain and Saranac River waterfronts
• Capitalize on the economic development/downtown revitalization potential of the waterfront
• Address ways to accommodate an increasing public demand for recreational resources
• Explore regional ways to develop and enhance linkages to the rest of the Adirondack Coast
LWRP COMMITTEE
In recent months, the project's 16-member advisory committee met to look at the four-year-old draft.
The committee, comprised of city residents, students and board members, as well as employees of related industries, would be led by Saratoga Associates, an architect and planning firm located in Saratoga Springs.
Per the city's website, during the committee's May 6th meeting, members had noted necessary updates to the program's draft.
'TIME TO REVAMP'
City Planner Malana Tamer said, at the project's current stage, the committee looked to finalize and propose for adoption a draft.
"Coordinating development of the LWRP with the Comprehensive Plan and city code updates is an excellent way to ensure that the city’s planning and regulatory framework will meet (its) goals for revitalization of the waterfront," Tamer says in a recent city release, "and support the natural, cultural and economic resources so vital to the city’s future."
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read thought anything the city could do to demonstrate its commitment to quality of life, smart growth and lakefront access would only "build upon" all of the "wonderful things" found there.
"This is the Lake City," he says in the release. "It's time to revamp our plans and our codes to be that 21st century small city that is so attractive to so many people."
COMMUNITY INPUT
City officials and the LWRP committee has encouraged city residents to review the draft document and submit comments.
The draft, and other program-related history and information, can be found online at www.cityofplattsburgh.com/628/Final-LWRP-and-Comprehensive-Plan-Zoning.
Featured on that webpage is a box, allowing residents to fill out a form and submit their comments for consideration.
"Additional project highlights can be found on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages," the city release says.
"This is the first stage of public engagement for the both the LWRP and the Comprehensive Plan with multiple public meetings and community outreach slated for the coming months."
