PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City will soon update a decades-old comprehensive plan and is calling on city dwellers to be a part of the "progress" via five virtual public workshops in early March.
Plattsburgh City Planner Malana Tamer said the municipality's current version was penned in the late 1990's following the Plattsburgh Air Force Base closure.
"A lot has happened in 22 years," Tamer said. "It's time for the city to take a fresh look at current development patterns and how (it) can foster smart growth going forward."
The City of Plattsburgh signed a contract with consultant Saratoga Associates last May in hopes of finalizing its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, comprehensive plan updates and zoning ordinance changes within the next one to one-and-a-half years, she added.
FROM THE COMMUNITY
The city planner defined a comprehensive plan as a "development road map," saying it would identify current land use conditions and future opportunities "to improve the physical and social fabric of the community."
"Key point being, 'for the community,'" she said. "Planning on a citywide scale needs to be a ground-up approach, not top-down government regulation."
For that reason, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest highly encouraged community members to get involved, be a part of the conversation and attend one of the upcoming sessions.
"This is the opportunity for us to hear back from the community on what their neighborhoods are going to look like moving forward, what they want them to look like," he said. "We can take that feedback and incorporate it into those potential designs, standard designs for community development.
"It's key for people to understand that their feedback is wanted," he continued, later adding, "The flipside of that is, if you're not involved and something happens that you don't agree with, that's also a part of that."
WORKSHOP DETAILS
The workshops will be held on the first Monday and Tuesday of March according to the following schedule:
• Ward 1 on Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m.
• Ward 2 on Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m.
• Ward 3 and 4 on Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m.
• Ward 5 on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m.
• Ward 6 on Tuesday, March 2 at 5 p.m.
Members of the public could attend the meeting via Zoom with the following login information:
• Meeting ID: 913-8186-5773
• Passcode: 265545
'FILL IN THE BLANK'
During the meetings, city staff were expected to ask questions like:
• What do you love about Plattsburgh?
• What do you think is missing?
• What kind of development do you think will foster a stronger fiscal and social economy?
They may also be asked about mixed-use, small commercial businesses, like Richard's Grocery and Beverage and Condo Pharmacy, and whether or not residents would like to see more of that in their neighborhoods, she said.
"(They) are not allowed uses by zoning, but would people like more of that to create a '15 minute neighborhood' — all service amenities within a 15 minute walking distance?"
Questions could also be more ward-specific.
Tamer used the Skyway Plaza in South Plattsburgh as an example. She described it as "an older shopping plaza in the heart of Ward 1 that was built to accommodate the large air force base population."
"Twenty-plus years later and the plaza feels overbuilt and underutilized," the planner continued, saying follow-up questions to Ward 1 residents could be things like, What infill development would help spur economic development here? Do you want to see more housing, retail or industrial development here?
"The public workshops will literally be a 'fill in the blanks' exercise," she said.
'PRECIPICE OF CHANGE'
An online questionnaire is circulating for anyone who cannot attend a session: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W29SYQR
Tamer said that was released last Friday. By Monday morning, she said the city had received 65 responses.
"We are overwhelmed with the responses and hope to keep hearing from people," she said. "The Zoom workshops will mirror the questionnaire, but be a little more engaging with the opportunity for roundtable-type discussions.
"I can't wait to hear what people really think about Plattsburgh, because I feel like we are at a precipice of change and progress," she continued. "With the infusion of DRI funds and other economic investments, we are on the upwards climb of the rollercoaster ride."
