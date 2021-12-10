PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is seeking city residents to fill two vacancies on the Planning Board.
The important decisions made by this board affect the function and appearance of our community for decades to come while impacting property interests important to individuals within the City of Plattsburgh, a news release said.
Common duties of this board include review and approval of applications for site plan review, proposed subdivisions, historic site plan review, and advisory review of proposed local laws.
The estimated time commitment is about five to seven hours a month, the release said.
Those interested can submit a letter of interest with your address and any relevant qualifications to Planning@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or the Community Development Office on the top floor of City Hall, at 41 City Hall Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.