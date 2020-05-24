PLATTSBURGH — A request for proposals released this week seeks a developer to engage in a public-private partnership for waterfront development in the City of Plattsburgh.
The property in question is a some 10-acre parcel off of Dock Street near the Plattsburgh City Marina in an area dubbed the Harborside.
Per a recent release, the city was willing to contribute "significant public resources to ensure the success of this project" and sought a "mutually beneficial partnership with a qualified private investor/developer."
PROJECT OBJECTIVES
The city's Harborside, located at its waterfront, has existing open spaces, a kayak launch, Amtrak Access, and public and private marinas.
It was also the future site of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.
Objectives for developing the city parcel included:
• Increased downtown foot traffic.
• Attraction of visitors.
• Improved recreation.
• Creation of a vibrant waterfront.
Per the city release, desired land uses included developments to enhance and create opportunities for commercial tourism and recreation, as well as related facilities to leverage the site's proximity to Lake Champlain.
PUBLIC, PRIVATE SHARES
Private developers were hoped to bring "the wherewithal and skills to build a high quality, innovative waterfront project that is appropriate for the site and meets the city’s goals of creating an economically vibrant waterfront and downtown," the release says.
While the city would offer cost-saving assets, which included:
• A parking lot of more than 300 spaces with lighting and landscaping.
• Sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
• Onsite power.
"The property is currently owned by the City of Plattsburgh with no covenants or restrictions," the release adds. "It will be sold or leased to a developer at a negotiated price based on the most attractive development proposal that meets the city’s goals for this property.
"The land is assessed at $454,000 with a full market value of $721,700."
'INVEST IN PLATTSBURGH'
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said, for decades, the location had been identified as "the place" for new city activity.
"I am pleased that the Common Council sees the time as right to again try to attract an entity willing to take advantage of abundant parking, a wastewater treatment plant finally scheduled for dramatic improvements and some of the best vistas in our region," Read says in the release.
"I know there are people who also see what we all see and may be willing to invest in Plattsburgh's future."
JUNE DEADLINE
The submission deadline is Wednesday, June 10.
Interested developers were to submit four hard copies to the city's Community Development Director Matthew Miller at 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
In addition, one electronic version was to be submitted via USB flash drive or email to millerma@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
The request for proposals can be found online at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/Bids.aspx.
More information can be found online at: http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/573/Downtown-Waterfront-Development.
