PLATTSBURGH — The city's decision to vote down a contract for two school resource officers (SROs) has been met with aggravation by much of the Plattsburgh City School District community.
A recent Common Council meeting attracted various speakers on the issue who expressed overwhelming opposition to the move, including Charlie Scott, one of the district's SROs since 2018.
"Listening to the meeting and some of the comments about what my role is in the school were just off base and not accurate," Scott told city councilors before briefly describing his daily duties.
"My presence is certainly enhancing the safety of the children and I would wholeheartedly and respectfully request that you reconsider your vote on this contract."
IN-HOUSE OFFICER
In the wake of the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, school districts nationwide began exploring the idea of on-premise law enforcement.
The City School District had held community engagement forums where parents and teachers alike had spoken in favor of SROs.
The district subsequently signed a contract with Plattsburgh City Police, which received Common Council approval in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, for two officers to rotate throughout its various buildings.
Both SROs were City Police retirees and their salaries and benefits, equaling a combined $81,000 annually, were paid for by the district.
CONTRACT DENIED
In late August, the City Common Council voted against the district's requested SRO contract for the 2020-21 school year.
In their comments, some councilors expressed discomfort with and opposition to having armed officers at schools, including Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) who had cited national statistics regarding schools with SROs, like an increased number of arrests and unfairness towards students of color or those with disabilities.
"The data shows that schools with school resource officers do not have less crime, thefts do not go down, the amount of crimes goes up, but that’s the amount of reported crimes because they actually find more contraband and things of that nature," McFarlin had said at the August meeting.
"It does not make our schools more safe and it certainly does not help our students."
COUNCIL DEFENDED
During public comment at the most recent council session, a woman, who said she had a background in education and young relatives at the City School District, backed up the councilor's remarks, which have been subject to public opposition in recent weeks.
Most notably, the district's Assistant Superintendent for Business David Baroody made comments printed in a recent Press-Republican "In My Opinion," where he called Councilor McFarlin's statements "nonfactual diatribe" and accused the council of "playing political games with SROs."
"I feel this greatly diminishes the deeply considered, research-based and ethical position taken by a member of this council," the woman said before reiterating some of his statistics about SROs.
"What Mr. Baroody unfortunately refers to as Councilor McFarlin's 'nonfactual diatribe' is, in fact, quantifiably true," she said.
"In fact, the presence of SROs are creating the conditions for the very outcomes that we're trying to avoid, that we're told that their presence is intended to prevent."
OFFICER SPEAKS OUT
When Scott discussed his role with the district, he emphasized student-officer relationship building, like greeting students on their way in and out of school each day.
"I throw a football around with them or kick a soccer ball," he said. "I sit and eat lunch with them."
The officer said he walks school hallways, checks that entry points are locked and de-escalates students in various situations, like during fire or lock-down drills.
"I am not making arrests; I am not allowed to make arrests," Scott told councilors. "I am not looking for contraband, nor am I confiscating contraband; I'm not interrogating children.
"I do not enforce any of the school rules nor am I involved in any discipline of a student in the school," he continued. "That's left up to the school staff."
BEING ARMED
While Scott described his day-to-day uniform as "a polo and khakis," he said he was an armed officer.
"The reason I am armed is that if — God forbid — there was the awful situation where somebody came to the school with intent to harm children or kids and I was in the building," he said, "I would be the first line of defense to protect those children."
Even in the best case scenario, Scott said City Police had a two to three minute response time.
"Historically, most of these incidents are done in two to three minutes."
'THE BIGGEST MISTAKE'
A number of parents and community members spoke in favor of the SROs and in opposition to the council's contract denial.
One man, who fathered students of the district,
"As a Black father, I should say, 'No. We shouldn't have school resource officers at the school, because of what I see on T.V., where they're hitting kids and stuff," he said.
"But, I don't see that. I see this as a chance for our kids to start communicating with officers and start building trust again," he continued.
"What you guys did — I believe that was the biggest mistake."
OTHER AVENUES
City Mayor Colin Read spoke up twice during public comment to try to set the record straight about the city's role in the SRO issue.
"Just to be clear, I don't think my colleagues in their vote banned SROs by any means," he said. "(We) encourage the School District to look at other avenues to provide SROs if they wish.
"(The council) did not ban SROs."
