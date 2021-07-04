City School District fields ready

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh School District's new athletic fields are ready for play.
The track, soccer/football field, softball field and new baseball field are now open for public use.
HOPE THEY ENJOY
The $3 million project was recently completed after more than a year of construction at the Plattsburgh High School campus off Adirondack Lane.
"We hope that community members will enjoy and make use of these resources," Superintendent Jay Lebrun said.
The new baseball diamond features an artificial turf infield and natural grass outfield. The fence sits 320 feet away from home plate down the lines, and 375 feet in dead centerfield.
New concrete dugouts line the basepaths and full-scale bullpens are down the left and right field lines.
The fence on the softball field is a uniformed 200 feet away from home plate down the left and right field lines, and in straight away center field.
The brown infield is also artificial turf.
STATE AID
The majority of the cost of the project is reimbursable through state building aid, and the local share was set aside prior to the project, in the form of a capital reserve fund, Lebrun explained.
"Taxpayers and residents derive value from their local school district in various ways. Quality education for school-aged children is, of course, the most direct form, but other factors surely exist such as the facilities which school districts make available for community use," he said.
"From a co-curricular programming perspective, there's no doubt that turf fields have longer playing seasons than do grass fields. That same logic is even more applicable with baseball and softball, which take place in the unforgiving North Country spring weather, which often yields cancellations and postponements."
LOOKING TO SUSTAIN
The original turf soccer/football field lasted beyond projection, and the district, Lebrun said, will look to sustain the three new fields similarly.
Individual users are welcome to access the facilities at their convenience, but are requested to refrain from using any metal-spikes footwear.
Community groups/teams interested in reserving these facilities should contract district personnel to discuss the facilities use agreement and rates and required proof of insurances.
Work continues on the tennis courts and new utility grass field, and those will be made available for public use upon substantial completion.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.