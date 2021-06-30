PLATTSBURGH — Roughly 25 to 30 city residents attended a forum to discuss the city's potential multi-million-dollar Plattsburgh Boat Basin buy last Friday night.
According to a Plattsburgh City news release, a straw poll was conducted at the meeting's start and revealed a split room.
"Roughly one-third supported, one-third opposed and one-third were unsure," it says. "Another poll was taken of those who remained during the one-and-a-half-hour event and one person opposed the proposal."
The number of residents present for the second poll was not provided.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest will host a second session today at 5 p.m. in City Hall to answer additional questions and to hear from community members who could not attend the initial forum.
