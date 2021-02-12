PLATTSBURGH - As a result of an emergency water main repair Friday morning, Prospect Avenue, from Flaglar Drive to Crescent Drive in the City of Plattsburgh is closed to all traffic.
A detour is available for this road closure. This road will remain closed until the repair is complete.
Due to the repair, there will be an interruption of water service and a Boil Water order has been Issued for 97 - 149 Prospect Ave. as well as all of Turner Court, Mason Drive and Filion Way.
This Boil Water order will remain in effect until further notice.
