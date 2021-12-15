PLATTSBURGH — As a result of a water main break, there are the following road closures on Oak Street: Brinkerhoff Street to Court Street is closed to all traffic, Broad Street to Brinkerhoff Street is closed to all thru traffic (local traffic only).

Also, as a result of an emergency water main repair on Oak Street, there has been an interruption of water service and a boil water order is being issued for 36 and 38 Oak Street, 32 - 46 Court Street, 70 and 72 Clinton St. and 133 and 135 Margaret St.

This Boil Water Order will remain in effect until further notice.

 

 

