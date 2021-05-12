PLATTSBURGH - Water Alley, from Standish Street to Smith Street in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed for road maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, May 12.
RIVERVIEW [mdash] Donald Murray Goff, 78, of Riverview, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021, with his daughter at his side. Don was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Donald and Patricia (Murray) Goff on Nov. 17, 1942. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Goff and grandchildren, Ethan…
A combined funeral service for Paul and Bessie Senecal will be held on Saturday, May 15th, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 56 West Church Street, West Chazy, N.Y. A private burial service will be on Monday, May 17th, at St. Peter's Cemetery in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; this day would h…
Spring burial for Francis C. Siskavich, "Frenchie", 94, of Lyon Mountain who died on February 16, 2021 will be held at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Lyon Mountain on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home.
A funeral service for Lorraine Kline was held at Dannemora United Methodist Church on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gary Rhodenhamel officiating. Music was provided by Alex Malsan. Pallbearers were Kevin Fifield, John Stockwell, Tim Haley, Bill Duffany, Michael Reitano and Jason Da…
