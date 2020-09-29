City revisits, OK's River Trail's second phase

PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council reconsidered Phase II of the Saranac River Trail last week, and passed it in a 4 to 2 vote.
"Quality of life projects are the kinds of things that the city really needs to invest in," City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said at Thursday's meeting.
"These are the exact kinds of things we need in the city to get people here moving around and improve quality of life."
PHASE TWO
The walking path's second phase hoped to double the trail's current 1.5 miles and build two new footbridges.
The trail now extends from the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse, near the Plattsburgh City Police Station, to an area off of George Angell Drive behind Plattsburgh High School.
Costs for Phase II have seen some revisions, but were most recently projected at about $3.75 million.
The lowest bid for the project's scope of work had come in just under $3.1 million.
Using that figure and accounting for about $2 million in federal and state funds awarded to the trail's second phase, City Chamberlain Richard Marks said about $1.81 million would be left to the taxpayer's debt service.
PROJECT REJECTED
The City Common Council denied a request to OK project funds at that price point during its Thursday, Sept. 19 session.
Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) had voted against the request.
Gibbs and Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) had voted in favor, and Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) was absent.
'CUT OUR LOSSES'
Kelly had pressed for his own plan at that meeting, an idea to keep the walking path on one side of the Saranac River and eliminate the need for pedestrian walking bridges.
The Ward 2 representative, also the council budget officer, thought it would drop long-term costs related to future bridge maintenance.
Though the city would lose about $1.6 million in federal funds and need to pay back about $500,000 of pre-spent monies, Kelly had thought it time the city council, "cut our losses."
"There is no shame in doing that," he had said.
BUDGET HELP
City Community Development Director Matthew Miller thought the councilor's proposal would likely cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees, as well as about $1 million in construction costs.
At the council session on Thursday, Sept. 21, Councilor Gibbs said she worried Kelly's plan would be nothing more than, "a promise for the future," under guidance of a new mayor and a new council.
That meeting's agenda featured another resolution dedicated to the Saranac River Trail's second phase, which hoped to use $270,000 of sewer fund monies to drop the general fund's additional bonding requirement by that much, bringing it down to about $966,000.
"The general fund additional bonding requirement was approved for the amount of $588,267 on Sept. 5, 2019," the resolution said, "and this request adds another $378,096 to provide approval for that total general fund bonding addition of $966,363 needed to complete the project."
City Environmental Manager Jonathan "Jon" Ruff presented the rationale behind the plan on Thursday, saying the city's water, sewer operation would benefit from the River Trail's second phase. As an example, he said the bridges could allow the city to lay pipe across the river, in the case of an emergency.
"This provides us with the ability to get back and forth across the river, which is the major impediment to the land temporary piping," he said. "In the long run, if there was a need to do something more permanent, we'd have to analyze the bridges and see if additional structural supports were needed.
"If that were the case, that would be relatively easy to do and certainly less expensive than directional drilling or building a new bridge from scratch," he continued.
"The trail and the two bridges provide us opportunity to provide a lot more reliability into the water, sewer operation, so, I think it's only fair that we pay something towards the project."
'ALL FOR NOTHING'
Councilor Gibbs announced her appreciation for Councilor Kelly's alternate route, but said she felt the City of Plattsburgh couldn't stand to let go of any more grant funds.
"I appreciate your work to try and bring the tax rate down, but even if we bring tax rates down to the degree that you're looking, people don't want to be here, because it isn't a beautiful city," she continued.
"All of that will be for nothing."
Trail supporters had also advocated for the project's original route and believing the bridges to be worthwhile connectors of the trail.
In the council's vote to OK the use sewer funds to support the project and the approval of its lowest bidder, Barbell, Gibbs, Brodi and McFarlin all voted in favor.
Councilors Kelly and Moore voted against.
MAINTENENCE FUND
Kelly said the debacle over the River Trail's funds had made him take a hard look at the city's recreational facilities, of which, he felt, many were in, "desperate need of repair," which had even led some to closure.
"This project will end up in the same fate," he said. "Not today, not in a decade, but maybe in two decades; it will end up being closed, because it can't be used anymore, because it's not safe.
"If you're going to pass this, go ahead, but, in the future, let's please try to develop some sort of a routine maintenance fund that we can set aside each year to take care of our current existing infrastructure."
