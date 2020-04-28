City resident interested in vacant council seat

PLATTSBURGH — It was less than two weeks ago that Paul DeDominicas stepped down from his seat on the Plattsburgh City Common Council and resident Doug Butdorf says he's ready to fill the vacancy.
The 48-year-old thought the City of Plattsburgh needed "reasoned thinking" and said his background in business, budget management and decision making would come in handy.
"I make no claim of all-knowing powers or brilliance and will certainly make many decisions that will irritate most, if not all, of my constituents, but I do pledge to work on understanding the issues — doing my best to gather information from multiple sources," Butdorf told The Press-Republican.
"I will require more than someone's word or a number on a spreadsheet before I make decisions that will have significant and lasting impacts on people's lives."
AN OPEN SEAT
DeDominicas, a Democrat, took the Ward 4 seat Jan. 1.
The AES Northeast employee worked for the city's Community Development Office before stepping down from that position in early 2018.
In his April 17 letter of resignation from the City Common Council, DeDominicas said he left his city job back then, because he "did not agree with the ways things were being done."
"I ran for office, thinking that, in a new role, I would be able to affect positive change in the city," his recent letter states. "I ran because I wanted to serve the people, but find it almost impossible to do so in a meaningful way. There are too many compromises that need to be made. The way this city is run is broken."
MAYOR'S TO FILL
According to the City Charter, the vacancy was to be filled at the next general election.
The mayor, however, could appoint someone to hold the seat until then, subject to an affirmative vote of three councilors.
"If the vacancy is not filled within 30 days following its occurrence, the mayor may request the election authorities to call a special election to fill the vacancy, to be held not sooner than 90 days and not later than 120 days following the occurrence of the vacancy, and to be otherwise governed by law," the charter reads.
As of last week, City Mayor Colin Read said he was still "formulating a plan." The mayor did not provide an update as of Monday night.
'GETS BETTER EVERY YEAR'
Butdorf informed the mayor and current councilors of his interest in the open seat via email on Monday.
He said he was raised in Ohio and moved to the City of Plattsburgh in 2005 when spouse, Jessamyn Neuhaus, Ph.D, was hired at SUNY Plattsburgh.
The owner of Outbranch Network LLC and Imperial Industrial Park on-site property manager said the pair, who now live in Ward 4 with son Solomon Neuhaus, decided to stick around.
"We've chosen to live here," he said. "Plattsburgh gets better every year."
SOME CITY ISSUES
Butdorf, an independent, earned a bachelors in humanities from the New College of California in 1996.
The council hopeful said he'd like to sort out the long-term status of some city amenities like its Plattsburgh Public Library and Rec Complex.
"I do not fully understand the current issues related to personnel needed to staff those facilities, nor the budgetary needs surrounding their operations," he said, "but I believe strongly that those services are essential to the continued success of our city."
Butdorf wanted to help, as best he could, mend relations between the Lake City and its neighbors, including the Town of Plattsburgh.
"I believe it is the personalities of the people in elected office that have issues and should be able to work together, rather than through lawyers and courts," he said.
He also hoped to transition the city towards a different form of governing, including a city manager, as well as push for a Master Plan and increased shared services.
DRI THOUGHTS
Butdorf defined the process behind the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative as "rocky, at best" and claimed there have been "a lot of cooks in the kitchen."
"I think that the portion of the DRI funding that is allocated to the Durkee Street project has been a giant mess in process, however, I do not want to change path," he said, adding that he disapproved of the city's deal with project developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC.
"I won't be able to, nor do I believe it is the right thing, to try to interrupt the project."
He did hope, however, that the building would not become a liability down the road.
