PLATTSBURGH — The council majority accepted Mayor Colin Read's appointment of Jaime Canales to the Plattsburgh City Common Council's vacant Ward 1 seat.
The city resident was said to have no current party affiliation and be a pastor at Awakening Remnant Church on Bridge Street in the city's downtown area.
"Mr. Canales is a valued member of our local businesses community," Read said at the body's last 2020 session. "He can bring all kinds of expertise to our Common Council."
RESIGNATION
Canales will fill a seat left open following Ira Barbell's recent resignation.
The councilor stepped down early this month, citing familial health reasons.
Barbell's three-year term kicked off at the start of 2020.
Canales was appointed to hold it through Dec. 31, 2021.
SEVERAL INTERESTED
Mayor Read said about a dozen individuals had approached him, wishing to fill the seat.
"These great volunteers to public service were from all walks of life, and from all parties," the mayor later told the Press-Republican, adding that he had interviewed almost all of them.
"I was very impressed, and I believe the Common Council made a great choice out of a number of great options."
SPECIAL ELECTION
The appointment required three affirmative votes to pass, which came from Councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Steve Brodi (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6).
Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) both voted against the appointment.
"There is nothing personal about my vote," Gibbs said. "I just think that this appointment really should go to a special election and let the people decide."
Mayor-Elect Chris Rosenquest, who will take the mayor's seat come Jan. 1, had also advocated for a special election to fill the open council seat.
With his Clinton County Legislature seat soon to be vacant, as well, he had thought the city and county could split the cost of such an election, allowing residents to choose their own representatives.
Upon hearing of the appointment, Rosenquest took to his mayoral Twitter to say, "I believe Mr. Canales will be a great addition to the incoming council."
"However, it's unfortunate the council supported a lame duck mayor's unilateral decision to circumvent democracy without considering the voting public and a potential special election for the Area 9 vacancy."
