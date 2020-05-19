City resident announces campaign for Ward 5 seat

PLATTSBURGH — John D. Gordon will try for a seat on the 2021 City Common Council.
The Ward 5 resident, an independent, said the pandemic stopped him from gathering petition signatures in the traditional way, going door-to-door, but hoped there would be time and opportunity to get on the fall ballot.
"I am legally not allowed, because of the circumstances, to get signatures to be on the ballot," he said.
"I have been in contact with the (New York) State Board of Elections. As of this time, they have not come up with any solutions."
LANDING IN PLATTSBURGH
Gordon, 27, chose to run for the council seat, currently held by Democrat Patrick McFarlin, about a month ago.
The SUNY Plattsburgh grad, originally from the Hamlet of Olmstedville, moved to the area in 2011 for college.
After earning his degree, Gordon traveled a bit before landing back in the City of Plattsburgh, where he now lives with partner Quinn Connors.
"I wanted to be back somewhere familiar," he said.
THE FINAL STRAW
The Ward 5 resident took issue with, what he saw as, city officials forcing the redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot, a state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.
"Even as we're in the midst of a global health crisis," Gordon said.
"That was the final straw, so to speak. I just think our resources are better used ensuring everybody's wellbeing, rather than pushing forward a project that, at the very least, is controversial and seems to be overwhelmingly opposed."
'WE HELP US'
Gordon also thought the Lake City had a lot of potential that was not being "tapped into."
"I think that this has really shown in our leadership's reliance on outside sources of prosperity," he said, noting Prime Plattsburgh LLC, the developer meant to build upon the downtown parking area, "and relying on tourism for this and that."
"I don't think that it is really sustainable to rely on something that is outside of us."
That led the 27-year-old to his campaign line, "We help us."
"We can't be relying on any outside sources, on any kind of savior or hero," Gordon said. "We have to roll up our sleeves and do the work to make Plattsburgh a better place."
CITY HOUSING
Gordon started the community Facebook page "North Country Neighbors Helping Neighbors" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant to connect locals with area resources during a time of closures and unknowns.
The CVPH outpatient pharmacy technician also chairs the Plattsburgh Tenants Advocacy Association and considered himself to be politically active.
On top of "lifting the veil" to reveal city government accessibility, if elected, Gordon hoped to bring change to the City of Plattsburgh's way of renting, noting worker-owned cooperatives as a possible option.
Gordon acknowledged the city's many homes that sit in disrepair and said, "60 percent of Plattsburgh residents are tenants — which means they don't have that ownership, that control, that sense of responsibility.
"Instead of people paying a landlord who then makes decisions for them, people would own an apartment building collectively and then make those decisions collectively," he explained.
"I think that ownership would increase the responsibility that they feel and then I think that the responsibility would lead to a nicer building."
UP FOR ELECTION
McFarlin also has plans to run for the Ward 5 seat in the fall.
He was appointed to the seat in February of 2018, replacing Democrat Becky Kasper who resigned.
City Councilor Mike Kelly's Ward 2 seat on the City Common Council will be up for election in coming months, as well.
Kelly, a Democrat, announced his plans to run for re-election against independent Jacob Avery.
The Plattsburgh city mayoral seat, currently held by Democrat Colin Read, will be voted on this fall, as well.
Candidates for that race include the incumbent, Republican Scott Beebie and Democrats Tenzin Dorjee and Chris Rosenquest.
