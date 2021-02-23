City rescinds order to close finance window, drop box

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council recently overturned its fall 2020 decision to eliminate in-person utility service payments, choosing instead to keep the Finance Department's window and Trinity Park drop box open for those transactions.
"I think the underlying intention for closing those was to. . . encourage people to use more of an electric access to those city services," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said at a recent committee meeting, adding that the latest resolution would not remove the city's other pay options.
"I think there's just going to be a different strategy for how to get people to start doing that."
NEW YEAR RESOLUTION
In its resolution last year, the 2020 Common Council said its Finance Department handled the collection of city utility service payments across its Municipal Lighting, Water and Sewer, and Refuse departments, equaling nearly 13,800 customer accounts for services like water, sewer, electricity and refuse.
It said the city's various utility bill payment options, like auto-pay and e-check debit options, were "state-of-the-art" and "designed to reduce the number of in-person bill transactions required to be processed by department staff."
And so, effective Jan. 1, 2021, the resolution was expected to:
• Stop in-person utility payments at the finance department office
• Close the drop box at Trinity Park
• Require customers who send checks for payment to the city finance department to mail those to the Hicksville, N.Y. address listed on their bill
DIDN'T HAPPEN
Several city officials have noted issues with eliminating the drop box and in-person payment options and said constituents had contacted them with complaints, as well.
It was thought that removing the payment options put city dwellers without internet access, without debit accounts or the ability to afford stamps at a disadvantage.
City Chamberlain Richard Marks announced in mid-January, however, that the drop box was still open and said the department was "receiving payments in it every day."
He also said the Finance Department had kept its doors open to constituents, who, due to the novel coronavirus, were being helped one at a time. There was a disinfection policy in place, as well, he added.
Not all check payments were being mailed to Hicksville either, as the department was still receiving mailed payments.
'WASN'T A PLAN'
Ira Barbell, 2020 Ward 1 councilor, spoke during the latest council session, saying he agreed with the current council's decision to rescind last year's resolution.
"I think it's a good idea," he said.
Still, the former councilor believed the city should take steps to encourage the municipality's paperless options.
"It's my belief that having the customer service staff perform these simple, repetitive transactions is not a cost-effective use of both their skills and their time," he said. "Last year, as you will recall, City Hall was closed and, for a number of months, utility bills were paid, but nobody was allowed into the building.
"That caused us to begin to think about. . . potential alternatives to just in-person payments and the drop box."
He said it had struck him that, although available for a while, the debit option hadn't really been marketed and was, therefore, uncommon amidst ratepayers. He added that he assumed the latest decision to halt some payment options would take some time.
"There was not a plan to address the unbanked population that was in the city," he said. "A lot of work remained to address the challenges with implementation."
KEEP TRYING
City Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) said she was happy the city would keep the existing payment options.
"Online payments are very popular, but it is important to realize that there are some people that don’t have a credit card, and some that are just not comfortable with paying that way," she told the Press-Republican.
"Some prefer to pay with checks, cash or money orders, and there are some that don’t want to mail a payment.
"I’ve been using the drop box to make my payments since it was installed," she continued. "It is very convenient for those who cannot make in-person payments during business hours; it also gives a great sense of reassurance that your payment is not going to get lost in the mail, and will be processed on the next business day."
Rosenquest said the latest resolution did not mean the city would stop marketing alternative payment options. He said the city would take a look at future "partial closures" of the finance window "depending on the demand of in-person paying."
